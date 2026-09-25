In the latest Ripple news, Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box. During the segment, he said that “there might be other use cases, you know, like Ripple’s going after SWIFT.” The remark frames Ripple as a competitor for part of the cross-border payments market. It does not say Ripple will replace SWIFT, has already displaced it, or has captured any measurable share of its activity.

That distinction matters, because Morehead’s wording has already been stretched far beyond what it supports. SWIFT, formally the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, remains the dominant global network for cross-border payment messaging between financial institutions. Morehead named a target, not a timetable.

Even CNBC admits that „Ripple is going after Swift.“ 😌🙏🏼$XRP is a done deal ✔️ pic.twitter.com/86ZIm33Qlt — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) September 22, 2026

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Ripple News: What Did Pantera’s Dan Morehead Actually Say on CNBC?

The comment came during a broader survey of blockchain use cases. Morehead said Solana’s capacity could reach as many as 9 billion transactions per day. He also described Bitcoin as “digital gold.”

Ripple came up as a separate category. He presented it as a network aimed at a narrower financial function, rather than a store of value or a high-throughput settlement layer.

At no point in the quoted segment did Morehead give a market-share figure or a replacement date. Nor did he claim SWIFT’s role has already been eclipsed. His phrasing, “there might be other use cases,” points to a survey of competitive positioning, not a forecast.

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Can Ripple Really Compete With SWIFT, and Where Does XRP Fit?

XRP whales just scooped up 470M+ $XRP in 5 days. That's not accumulation, that's a stockpile. Breakout loading? 👀 https://t.co/uVe7MpHgTI pic.twitter.com/iWTplW4RPF — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 25, 2026

Ripple has spent years building faster, cheaper alternatives to traditional correspondent banking. In that system, a transfer can pass through several intermediary banks and take days to clear.

Ripple says its cross-border payments platform supports real-time payouts in more than 60 markets. That is a company claim, though, not independent evidence that SWIFT is being displaced. Ripple’s infrastructure ambitions are a long-term goal, not a statement of present-day replacement.

SWIFT, meanwhile, works mainly as a messaging system rather than a settlement network. It has kept modernizing its own rails, even as Ripple, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies compete for a share of global payment flows.

There is another nuance worth noting in this Ripple news cycle. Ripple’s enterprise blockchain products largely operate independently of XRP. That matters for anyone reading Morehead’s comment as a signal about token price rather than corporate strategy.

What Does “Going After SWIFT” Mean for XRP Holders?

The clip spread fast among XRP holders. But it is mostly social-media commentary, not evidence. It also comes against a difficult backdrop for XRP. The token’s price faced years of pressure from the SEC’s December 2020 lawsuit, which alleged XRP was an unregistered security. In 2023, the case was partially resolved in Ripple’s favor on retail sales.

Morehead’s remarks cast Ripple as an emerging alternative, or a complementary layer, to existing payment rails. They do not cast it as a replacement. Ripple’s own discussion of its settlement-rail strategy echoes that framing.

Whether this positioning turns into lasting momentum for XRP, rather than just for Ripple’s enterprise business, is still unanswered. Ripple’s other recent CNBC appearances show the same pattern. Each round of Ripple news draws institutional attention, but none has settled the question.

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