In Ripple news this week, XRP traded near $1.50 on Tuesday, October 6, ahead of a packed catalyst calendar. Evernorth is set to start trading on Nasdaq as XRPN on Thursday, October 8. Two XRP Ledger upgrades, PermissionDelegationV1_1 and BatchV1_1, could activate around October 8 and 9 if validator support holds.

Crypto sentiment scores sit at 62 out of 100, in bullish territory. Yet whale balances and derivatives positions remain quiet, suggesting traders are waiting for confirmation rather than betting ahead of the events. The real test is whether institutional access and better XRPL infrastructure turn into direct demand for the XRP token.

‼️EVERNORTH OFFICIALLY BEGINS TRADING ON OCT. 8‼️ With over 473M XRP in custody, this will make Evernorth the LARGEST traded pure-play XRP treasury company.✅ Documented.📝👇 pic.twitter.com/G3LRZla6Ec — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) October 6, 2026

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XRP Technical Setup: Is $1.53 the Level That Confirms an XRP Breakout?

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says a four-hour close above roughly $1.53 could signal a bigger move, with $1.62 as the next target. At around $1.50, XRP has not yet met that condition.

A brief spike through resistance would not prove that buyers have accepted higher prices. A stronger breakout would mean sustained trading above $1.53, backed by rising spot volume.

The wider chart shows why $1.53 matters. Since late September, XRP has traded between about $1.45 and $1.55 on the four-hour chart. On the daily chart, it has been capped near $1.61 since February, while its 200-day moving average sits near $1.38. Daily volume stands near $1.9 billion.

Ripple News Today: Whale Balances and Derivatives Point to Cautious Positioning

Large-holder balances showed little change over the previous week, according to the primary source’s review of market activity. That lack of movement offers little evidence that whales were building positions ahead of the listing or upgrades.

CryptoQuant analyst R3N put Binance XRP open interest at about $516.6 million. That was above 2026 lows but well below the more than $1.3 billion recorded around October 2025, indicating a less leveraged and more cautious market. Lower leverage can reduce immediate liquidation pressure, but it also shows that traders were not positioning aggressively for the catalyst window.

The analytical question is no longer whether the calendar contains potential catalysts; it is whether price, spot activity, and on-chain participation confirm that investors are responding. Institutional XRP demand would be more persuasive if it appeared as measurable token buying or sustained network use, rather than access to an equity that holds the asset.

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XRP Scenarios: Conditional Upside and the Risk of No Follow-Through

Bull scenario : A four-hour close above roughly $1.53 would support the technical setup toward the cited $1.62 level. That case would strengthen if Evernorth’s XRPN debut and the XRPL upgrades proceed as expected and are followed by evidence of fresh spot demand. The BatchV1_1 upgrade’s potential for grouped transactions and the PermissionDelegationV1_1 activation window provide relevant infrastructure context, but neither guarantees token buying.

A four-hour close above roughly $1.53 would support the technical setup toward the cited $1.62 level. That case would strengthen if Evernorth’s XRPN debut and the XRPL upgrades proceed as expected and are followed by evidence of fresh spot demand. The BatchV1_1 upgrade’s potential for grouped transactions and the PermissionDelegationV1_1 activation window provide relevant infrastructure context, but neither guarantees token buying. Bear scenario: Validator support could fall below the required threshold, resetting an upgrade’s activation clock. The primary source cautions that both activation dates depend on support holding; a delayed upgrade would weaken the near-term catalyst narrative. The Evernorth shareholder approval and planned XRPN listing establish a route to public-market exposure, not automatic spot demand.

If whales and derivatives traders stay quiet after the events, the market may treat them as infrastructure upgrades rather than a new source of XRP buyers.

For Ripple news to shift the price, XRP requires a definite breakout. Ripple faces a busy week, yet the market must still provide confirmation.

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