The latest Ripple news is a partnership with DriveWealth, which is integrating Ripple’s stablecoin infrastructure to support settlement in Europe, with plans to expand to the United States.

The announced structure lets clients fund and manage collateral accounts using stablecoins that convert to cash in near real time. The agreement does not require counterparties to purchase XRP. That makes the deal a potential institutional infrastructure milestone, not a clear new source of XRP demand.

This is not simply a stablecoin integration. It is a test of whether institutional use of Ripple’s rails can translate into demand for the network’s native token, and the disclosed mechanics do not establish that link. The distinction between RLUSD adoption and XRP demand is central to assessing what the partnership means for the token.

DriveWealth’s arrangement also illustrates why growth in a stablecoin’s use on XRPL does not automatically create meaningful XRP demand: RLUSD can serve as the settlement asset while the ledger processes it.

Global investing is evolving. The infrastructure behind it should too. We're partnering with @DriveWealth across RLUSD settlement on the XRP Ledger, cross-border payments, custody and prime brokerage to modernize how money moves across global markets. Together, we're building a… — Ripple (@Ripple) October 14, 2026

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DriveWealth’s Settlement Plan Separates RLUSD From XRP

DriveWealth provides brokerage infrastructure used by trading applications, rather than operating only as a consumer-facing trading app. In its partnership announcement, the company said RLUSD on XRPL would support settlement in Europe, with a planned U.S. expansion. The announcement describes an integration plan, not a fully deployed service across those markets.

The intended funding mechanism is straightforward: clients use stablecoins to fund and manage collateral accounts, and those stablecoins convert to cash in near real time. That could reduce dependence on international bank wires, intermediary banks and transfer cutoff windows. The release also identifies Ripple Payments for cross-border fund acceptance and work with Ripple on digital-asset custody in Europe, with expansion to other markets planned.

Equity financing is a separate, exploratory workstream. DriveWealth and Ripple are exploring opportunities via Ripple Prime’s Delta One business; no products, volumes, dates, or financial terms were disclosed. Those possibilities should not be treated as live financing facilities.

The critical distinction is that RLUSD is the dollar-denominated asset, XRPL is the ledger carrying it, and XRP is the ledger’s native token. The partnership announcement does not say participants must purchase XRP or use it as a bridge currency. A related institutional settlement use of RLUSD likewise highlights the role of the stablecoin as an asset in its own right, separate from the question of XRP’s function.

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Ripple News Today: XRPL Activity Does Not Equal Material XRP Buying

DriveWealth CEO Naureen Hassan framed the funding challenge around matching the availability of capital to the company’s 24/5 trading operation. Her stated rationale was that cross-border transfer windows can leave clients waiting to move funds; the stablecoin integration is intended to help clients manage collateral when needed. Faster funding may improve the utility of DriveWealth’s brokerage infrastructure without requiring XRP to be the asset moved.

XRP still has a limited technical role in XRPL transactions. The primary analysis describes fees as small amounts of XRP that are deducted and destroyed, while accounts also require a minimal XRP reserve. It characterizes these amounts as fractions of one XRP per transaction and about one XRP per account, too small on their own to establish a substantial new source of token demand.

This Ripple news may benefit the company commercially if RLUSD circulation and use grow, because stablecoin issuers can earn income on the assets backing their tokens. XRP holders, however, do not receive Ripple’s reserve income or brokerage fees. More RLUSD activity could increase XRPL throughput, but that is not equivalent to more XRP being purchased or held.

The scale comparison also needs care. The primary analysis put RLUSD’s market capitalization at approximately $2.4 billion, compared with about $184 billion for Tether’s USDT and $72.6 billion for Circle’s USDC.

Those figures describe relative stablecoin scale; they do not establish why DriveWealth selected RLUSD, or show that the choice amounts to an endorsement of XRP.

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