In the latest Ripple news, spot XRP ETF products recorded $9.56 million in net inflows during the latest five-day trading week, extending their positive run to 10 consecutive weeks. Cumulative net inflows briefly touched a record $1.720 billion on Wednesday before easing to roughly $1.710 billion a day later, a level consistent with the approximately $1.71 billion figure now attached to the streak.

This is not simply a continuation of a favorable flow trend. It is a demonstration that allocation into XRP ETF products held up through a week that included a failed Senate vote, a Federal Reserve rate decision, and a sharp intraday move in the underlying token, without producing an immediate reversal in demand.

Ripple News: How Inflows Survived a Failed Senate Vote and a Fed Hike

The week opened strong, with $11.26 million entering spot XRP ETFs on the day ahead of the Senate’s cloture vote on the CLARITY Act, the crypto market-structure legislation whose failure to advance on Tuesday coincided with XRP falling more than 8% within hours, per the primary reporting. SoSoValue’s data showed $0.00 in reportable net flow that day rather than an immediate outflow, a detail that complicates any assumption that the vote’s failure directly triggered redemptions.

The CLARITY Act didn't advance in the Senate today, which was a disappointment. While it's possible bi-partisan conversations continue and it lives to fight another day, we can't wait on Congress anymore. The SEC and CFTC have the tools they need to create clear rules under… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 15, 2026

Inflows resumed Wednesday at $3.50 million, notable given that day’s Fed rate hike. The tide then turned: Thursday brought $5.15 million in net withdrawals, followed by a comparatively modest $43,700 pulled out Friday. Those two down days were enough to drag the cumulative total from its Wednesday peak of $1.720 billion back toward $1.710 billion, even as the week still closed positive at $9.56 million. The last full week of net outflows for spot XRP ETFs was the first full week of July, per SoSoValue figures cited in the original report.

Coverage of the vote itself, detailed in reporting on the CLARITY Act vote and its effect on XRP sentiment, provides useful context for why Tuesday’s price drop did not immediately show up as an ETF outflow.

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Can Solana’s Longer Streak Steal XRP’s Spotlight?

Spot SOL ETFs also extended their own run, reaching 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows on the same SoSoValue dataset, with roughly $13.19 million added over the period. Daily figures showed just over $11 million Monday, $1.35 million Tuesday, under $840,000 Wednesday, and $0.00 Thursday; Friday data was unavailable at press time, and the source treated it as another $0.00 day, noting the last SOL red week fell in late June.

The SOL comparison illustrates a longer and, in dollar terms, larger streak, but it remains secondary to the XRP result this week. Broader context on how XRP ETF demand compares with other crypto ETFs and their flow patterns is available in recent reporting on the gap between XRP ETF inflows and broader fund flows.

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What the Flow Data Reveals, and Where It Falls Short

The 10-week streak shows continued net allocation into XRP ETF products through a volatile stretch. However, the underlying reporting does not establish that these flows caused XRP’s price swings. That includes its slide below $1.40 after touching a multi-month peak near $1.45.

Since then, XRP has staged a sharp recovery, which adds a new twist to this week’s Ripple news. The token now trades at $1.47, up nearly 7% in the past 24 hours and above its earlier peak. Trading volume climbed about 13% to $3.75 billion, while market capitalization rose to roughly $92.7 billion. Overall, XRP has gained around 15% since September 17, when it traded near $1.28.

Analysis pairing ETF demand with price behavior, such as recent coverage of XRP ETF inflows against price performance, is worth weighing against the raw flow numbers. Neither dataset should be treated as predictive on its own.

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