It looks like Japanese traders really love XRP. In Ripple news from Japan, XRP was the country’s third most traded crypto asset in September, behind only Bitcoin and Ethereum. Japan’s crypto exchange association, the JVCEA, reported ¥132.8 billion in XRP spot trading for the month, about $850 million at September’s average exchange rate.

That puts XRP close to Ethereum, which traded ¥144.1 billion. Bitcoin led with ¥507.4 billion.

XRP was Japan’s third most traded crypto asset in September, behind BTC and ETH, with ¥132.8B (~$880M) in spot volume, per JVCEA’s latest data. ripple:native — Uphold Markets (@UpholdMarkets) November 23, 2026

When September figures are compared with data from a year earlier, Japan’s crypto trading declined by 42% across those 12 months, while XRP’s volume dropped only 9%. Its market share rose from 9.8% to 15.3%.

Despite this, the price tells a different story. XRP is down about 25% in November and on track for its worst November on record.

So why is Japan still trading XRP, and will the price follow?

Ripple News: XRP Nearly Matches Ether in Japan’s Rankings

The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) is the industry body for the country’s licensed crypto exchanges. Each month it publishes a table of the most traded coins, counting spot trades, where users buy and sell the coin itself.

September’s top five were:

Bitcoin: ¥507.4 billion

¥507.4 billion Ether: ¥144.1 billion

¥144.1 billion XRP: ¥132.8 billion, or 592 million XRP

¥132.8 billion, or 592 million XRP Solana: ¥19.5 billion

¥19.5 billion Dogecoin: ¥11.3 billion

The gap after the top three is huge. XRP traded almost seven times as much as Solana, the fourth coin on the list.

XRP has long been popular in Japan. SBI Holdings, a large Japanese financial group, is one of Ripple’s oldest partners and runs its own crypto exchange, SBI VC Trade.

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Ripple News: XRP’s Share of Japan’s Trading Rose While ETH’s Fell

The ranking hides a bigger shift. We set the JVCEA’s September 2026 tables against the same month in 2025. Total spot trading on Japan’s exchanges fell from ¥1.49 trillion to ¥868 billion, a drop of 42%. Ether’s volume fell 57%, Bitcoin’s 38% and XRP’s just 9%.

Counted in coins, Japanese traders actually swapped 75% more XRP than a year earlier, 592 million against 339 million. Much of that is the lower price: each coin is worth far less now.

This Ripple news looks even stronger next to global markets. In Japan, XRP traded ¥92 for every ¥100 of Ether in September. On Binance’s dollar-stablecoin pairs that month, XRP traded only $33 for every $100 of Ether.

Japan’s XRP crowd has not lifted the price, though, and that is the other half of this week’s Ripple news. XRP is down 25.5% in November so far, on our count of monthly prices from Yahoo Finance.

That beats its previous worst November, a 23.6% drop in 2019, and makes 2026 a year with seven losing months out of 11. US spot XRP funds have also lost about $26 million this month, per SoSoValue.

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XRP Price Analysis: $1.045 Caps A Possible Rebound

XRP trades at $0.941, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $1.16, and its 200-day EMA at $1.30. It hit $0.86 on November 21, its lowest price since November 2024.

Resistance: $1.045, the June to August floor that now acts as a ceiling. Above that, $1.185, where XRP turned lower in June and July.

$1.045, the June to August floor that now acts as a ceiling. Above that, $1.185, where XRP turned lower in June and July. Support: $0.86, the November 21 low.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1.045 $1.185, the June and July turning point Holding pattern Price stays between $0.86 and $1.045 A base above the November low Sell-off A daily close below $0.86 $0.60 to $0.70, where XRP traded before its November 2024 breakout

For holders following Ripple news, Japan’s numbers show steady demand that a bad month has not erased.

Whether that turns into a price recovery depends first on XRP getting back above $1.045.

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