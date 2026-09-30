In Ripple news, Brazilian financial-market infrastructure operator CSD BR and Ripple announced that CSD BR will mirror selected BTG Pactual investment-fund shares on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as an additional recording and audit layer. CSD BR, which reports more than BRL 22 trillion in registered assets, will retain its systems as the official source of record for registration, deposit, and settlement.

This is not a replacement for the securities registry. A live test assessing whether tokenized ownership on a public blockchain enhances verification in regulated markets, without altering current legal duties or processes.

A licensed central securities depository is recording securities ownership on a public blockchain for the first time — on the XRP Ledger. 🇧🇷 CSD BR is partnering with Ripple to bring Brazil's regulated capital markets onchain, starting with BTG Pactual fund shares, secured by… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 30, 2026

Tired of Trading Limits? Unlock 100X Leverage With CoinSpeaker on Margex

XRP Ledger: A Complementary Audit Layer

The first phase moves tokenization from controlled testing into live operation with BTG Pactual fund shares deposited at CSD BR, one of the more concrete developments in recent Ripple news.

The companies say the project will allow them to assess transparency, traceability, automation, and efficiency under real operating conditions. They describe it as the first use of a public blockchain by a central securities depository for financial assets and securities to mirror ownership records.

The distinction matters: XRPL provides a complementary record for querying and auditing, while CSD BR’s systems retain legal authority. The announcement says the model fits within the current regulatory framework. It does not change participants’ legal responsibilities and does not require new regulatory approvals.

Broader institutional activity around tokenized real-world assets on XRPL provides context, but this initiative is specifically a record-mirroring phase.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

How CSD BR’s XRPL Mirroring Works

Shares in the selected funds will be represented as tokens on XRPL using its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard. Authorized participants can query the mirrored data and check its consistency with CSD BR’s official records in near real time.

Although XRPL is a public blockchain, participation in this arrangement is restricted to corporate and banking clients in Brazil subject to Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) procedures. Ripple’s custody infrastructure and XRPL’s native capabilities support the onchain environment, while CSD BR retains control over issuance, administration and participant authorization.

CSD BR will also retain the ability to freeze individual assets or reverse transactions through a clawback when required by a regulatory or judicial order. The operator claims its wider infrastructure can handle millions of transactions within minutes. This capacity figure does not represent a valuation or the fund shares involved in this phase; the announcement provides no pilot value, share count, or token identifiers.

Ripple News: Regulated Infrastructure and the Next Phases

🇧🇷 Brazil is putting $XRP into real-world financial infrastructure. FROM: CSD BR is working with Ripple to use the XRP Ledger as a complementary registration and auditing layer, initially mirroring BTG Pactual fund shares. https://t.co/dMyGIA9VeB pic.twitter.com/2YWF03IiTh — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 30, 2026

CSD BR is authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil to provide registration, depository, and settlement services, and by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to provide registration and depository services. The partnership combines that regulated infrastructure with XRPL technology, with live transactions intended to test the model without changing current processes for investors, issuers, or participants.

Daniel Polano Spreafico, CSD BR’s Head of Products and Clients, said the partnership began with record mirroring to introduce new technology. And also to cautiously evaluate its performance under real operating conditions. His stated rationale was that current processes would remain unchanged in this phase, creating a foundation for possible later developments.

After the mirroring phase is validated, the companies envision considering native asset issuance and trading among authorized participants. Potential assets include Brazilian Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI) and Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA). Later development is expected to address financial-market privacy requirements through advanced confidentiality mechanisms.

No timetable was provided, and the announcement does not say that XRPL records will become legally authoritative. Expansion to other asset classes, participants, or international markets remains a possibility rather than a confirmed deployment.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.