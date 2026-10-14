Ripple News: Privy Partners With Ripple for its XRP Ledger Wallets

In Ripple news today, Stripe-owned Privy announced on October 13, 2026, that it is partnering with Ripple to bring programmable wallets to the XRP Ledger (XRPL), enabling developers to build fintech applications and AI-agent payment flows with XRP, RLUSD, and other ledger assets.

Privy describes XRPL as having more than 8 million funded accounts and more than $1 trillion in value moved over more than 14 years. This is not simply a wallet integration. It combines embedded stablecoin payments for consumer-facing applications with server-side wallets that let software agents hold and transact funds, including via x402 payments for digital services.

This huge news comes as XRP USD trades at $1.37, down 0.5% over the past 24 hours. The weekly number looks even worse, with seven-day performance down nearly 7%. However, daily trading volume for XRP has increased, up from $1.4Bn yesterday to $1.7Bn today.

1/ We're partnering with @Ripple to bring Privy wallets to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This makes it easier for developers to build stablecoin payments, fintech applications, and agentic commerce on XRPL. pic.twitter.com/vUhKJdfxBT — Privy (@privy_io) October 13, 2026

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Ripple News: What Does the Privy XRPL Integration Enable?

Developers can create and manage XRPL wallets programmatically and use Privy’s infrastructure to sign transactions. The wallets can support XRP, RLUSD, and other ledger assets, while applications can use x402 payment flows for agentic commerce.

For fintechs and payment companies, embedded wallets can add stablecoin functionality to an existing product without requiring users to manage keys. Privy also says users can export private keys and seed phrases, letting them retain wallet ownership and portability.

The x402 use case extends the integration beyond consumer payments: server-side wallets can allow agents to transact for services such as APIs, data, or compute. That model is part of the wider x402 payment framework for AI-agent transactions on XRPL, though the Privy announcement does not report deployment volumes or name customers using the new integration.

Privy and Ripple point to XRPL’s fast settlement, low transaction costs, and support for assets ranging from stablecoins to tokenized real-world assets as features relevant to these applications. Privy says it will continue deepening integration, with planned policy controls and gas sponsorship; it has not specified how it will implement them or when it will launch.

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Embedded Wallets Meet Agentic Commerce in Ripple x Privy Collaboration

(SOURCE: DefiLlama)

Privy describes the XRPL as a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed to move and exchange digital assets. In its announcement, the company highlights the network’s over 8 million funded accounts and $1 trillion in value transferred over more than 14 years.

The distinction between wallet types is significant. One is a wallet integrated within a fintech application, which reduces the need for users to manage their keys directly.

The other is a server-side wallet operated for an agent, allowing an application to authorize automated payments. However, neither option clarifies how permissions, monitoring, or responsibility for an agent’s transactions will be managed.

This makes the planned policy layer particularly important. Privy’s documentation outlines wallet controls that can restrict transaction types, payment destinations, and amounts.

The partnership announcement also says policy controls will be part of the integration’s ongoing development. Consequently, the broader shift toward programmable wallet infrastructure is not only about enabling transactions but also about governing them effectively.

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Policy Controls and Gas Sponsorship Remain Ahead

Stripe-owned Privy is bringing its wallets to the XRP Ledger@privy_io teamed up with @Ripple so apps can give users XRPL wallets that hold and send $XRP, $RLUSD, and other assets. Users stay in full control and can take their wallet with them to other apps. Privy also targets… pic.twitter.com/k6p410KoBW — BSCN (@BSCNews) October 13, 2026

In other Ripple news, Markus Infanger, senior vice president of RippleX, said: “Privy brings proven wallet infrastructure that makes it easier for fintechs and developers to bring XRPL into real products, from payments and stablecoin experiences to emerging forms of agentic commerce.

Paired with XRPL’s fast settlement, low transaction costs, and native support for moving and exchanging digital assets, developers have a strong foundation to build financial products that can scale.”

The announcement establishes the intended capabilities, not evidence of production adoption: it gives no customer list, wallet count, or transaction volume for the integration. Its next concrete step is adding policy controls and gas sponsorship, with no timetable or technical specifications disclosed yet.

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