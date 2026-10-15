In Ripple news today, Evernorth Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: XRPN) plans to begin deploying from its approximately 473 million XRP treasury into institutional strategies in the fourth quarter of 2026, naming Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo as its inaugural execution partners.

The company’s October 14 announcement describes a phased shift from passive ownership to active treasury management; however, it does not specify an initial allocation or say it will deploy the full treasury.

BRAD GARLINGHOUSE DROPPING FIRE AT THE EVERNORTH CLOSING BELL 🚨🔔 Brad just said: 🗣️ “You’re going to see some interesting leverage and yield opportunities, some on-chain, some off-chain, that will be unique and differentiated that I think positions XRP to perform really… pic.twitter.com/knGcyuoPw8 — Archie 👑 (@Archie_XRPL) October 14, 2026

This is not simply a change in how Evernorth holds XRP. It is a plan to put some treasury capital to work through established institutional counterparties, with later expansion to XRP Ledger markets conditional on those capabilities becoming operational.

The news dropped as XRP USD crashed to $1.30 over the past 24 hours, falling nearly -6% and leaving the token clinging to that $1.30 longstanding support level. Daily trading volume has also dropped from $2.8Bn to $2.4Bn today.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Ripple News: What is Evernorth Planning With its Institutional Giant-Partnered XRP Treasury Setup?

Evernorth says it selected the four partners for their institutional infrastructure, licensing, capitalization, and experience serving public companies and asset managers. In the first phase, the company intends to use strategies executable through those counterparties, under the oversight of its investment and risk team.

The announcement does not disclose how much XRP will be allocated to each partner, the size of the first deployment, a yield target, or a specific launch date within Q4. Nor does naming Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo establish that each firm will receive an equal share or perform the same function. Evernorth says it will both continue accumulating XRP and deploy from its treasury.

Later phases may involve lending and on-chain credit on the XRP Ledger. Evernorth says it intends to allocate capital directly to those markets once validators activate the capabilities and prove them in production, leaving that part of the strategy dependent on the network’s development.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Security Analyst Recommends Best Anon Crypto Exchanges

XRPN’s Nasdaq Debut Puts the Plan in Public-Market Context

(SOURCE: Yahoo Finance)

The announcement came within a week of Evernorth’s debut as a Nasdaq-listed company. Its shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker XRPN on October 8, 2026, after completing its business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II. The Nasdaq debut and merger timeline frames the transition from forming an XRP-focused company to managing its treasury as a public issuer.

The company’s release identifies Hugo Jeandesboz as the executive overseeing the deployment program. Evernorth named him chief investment officer on September 28. He joined from Coinbase Asset Management, where he served as co-chief investment officer and led Solutions investment strategies; the release also notes his prior experience at HSBC and Société Générale.

That appointment gives the program a named investment lead, but the release does not provide performance targets or detailed operating terms. Partnership agreements remain subject to customary closing conditions and any required regulatory and corporate approvals.

Join Coinspeaker’s $1,000 Prize Drop on Bybit

Active XRP Management Still Depends on Execution and Risk Controls

In other Ripple news, founder and Chief Executive Officer Asheesh Birla said the company’s stated aim is to grow XRP per share over time, beginning with institutional counterparties and seeking to participate in XRP Ledger credit markets as they become available. Jeandesboz described the necessary framework as including a treasury strategy, risk controls, and counterparties suitable for oversight by a public-company board.

The structure therefore has two distinct stages: institutional strategies available through existing counterparties, followed potentially by direct participation in XRP Ledger lending and on-chain credit. The announcement is a plan, not evidence of realized yield, and it does not say Evernorth will sell, lend, or otherwise deploy all 473 million XRP.

Evernorth’s forward-looking statement identifies XRP volatility, changes in laws and regulations, and the company’s ability to execute as risks to results. The next concrete milestone in the release is the planned start of institutional strategies in Q4 2026; the timing and scale of any subsequent on-chain allocation remain unspecified.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best New Crypto to Hodl

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.