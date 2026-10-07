In the latest Ripple news, Evernorth has moved the expected closing of its merger with Armada Acquisition Corp. II to October 9. Its Nasdaq debut under the XRPN ticker is now expected on October 12. Both dates are estimates and depend on customary closing conditions and Nasdaq listing standards. The earlier timetable called for closing on October 7 and trading on October 8.

The schedule update leaves the transaction’s stated structure intact: Evernorth plans to become a publicly traded digital-asset treasury vehicle through the combination. The company’s planned listing would give public-market investors a route to XRP institutional exposure, although that access depends first on the transaction closing and the exchange’s requirements being met.

JUST IN: Evernorth Holdings Inc. files Form 8-K (Reg FD) with the SEC. ▪️ Business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II is expected to close on or about Oct 9, 2026

▪️ Class A common stock expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under "XRPN" on or about Oct 12

▪️ Armada II… https://t.co/M6zrprEwSa pic.twitter.com/VwX0nHtTMs — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) October 7, 2026

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Evernorth Merger News: Revised Dates Replace the October 7–8 Schedule

The earlier timetable called for the merger to close on October 7, with XRPN trading expected to begin on October 8. Evernorth’s revised estimate moves those milestones to October 9 and October 12, respectively; the dates are estimates rather than a confirmed closing or trading schedule.

Armada II shareholders approved the proposed business combination at a meeting on September 30. That approval cleared a significant transaction milestone, but does not itself complete the merger or guarantee that the planned Nasdaq listing will begin on the anticipated date.

The update described the delay as administrative and said it was not expected to affect the closing. That characterization does not remove the remaining conditions: the merger must close, customary closing conditions must be satisfied, and Nasdaq listing requirements must be met before trading can begin.

At closing, Evernorth expects to hold approximately 473 million XRP and receive about $300 million in gross cash proceeds before expenses. At XRP’s price near $1.48, that holding would be worth roughly $700 million.

Due to an administrative delay that is not expected to affect the closing, we now expect to close on Friday, October 9th, with XRPN expected to start trading on Nasdaq on Monday, October 12th, in each case subject to customary closing conditions and Nasdaq listing requirements.… — evernorthxrp (@evernorthxrp) October 6, 2026

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Ripple News: Closing Remains the Next Milestone

The October 9 expected closing is the next stated milestone. If the transaction closes and Nasdaq’s requirements are satisfied, trading under XRPN is planned to start on October 12; until then, the ticker and date describe an intended listing, not an active public-market security.

The shareholder vote and the revised timetable are separate steps in the process. The vote approved the proposed combination, while completion still depends on the remaining conditions. The projected holdings and cash proceeds are tied to closing, not evidence that the combined company has already begun operating as a listed treasury vehicle.

The shareholder approval established the basis for the proposed merger and XRP treasury plan, while the new timetable identifies the outstanding execution dates. The planned XRPN listing remains conditional rather than assured. Evernorth’s shareholder approval and intended XRPN listing form part of the transaction context behind the revised dates.

If the deal closes, the listing would give public-market investors a route to institutional XRP exposure through a traded company.

This Ripple news is a timing change rather than a confirmation, and the revised schedule does not settle when, or whether, XRPN will start trading.

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