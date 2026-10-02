In Ripple news, Armada Acquisition Corp. II shareholders approved the SPAC’s merger with Evernorth at a September 30 meeting. The Ripple-backed XRP treasury company now expects the deal to close on October 7, with a Nasdaq debut under the ticker XRPN on October 8. Both dates remain subject to closing conditions.

At closing, Evernorth expects to hold about 473 million XRP. With XRP trading near $1.54, up 2.8% on the day, that stake is worth roughly $727 million.

Armada Acquisition Corp. II shareholders have approved the business combination with Evernorth. Thank you to every shareholder who voted, and to the XRP community that has followed every step. Expected next: Oct 7: Closing

Oct 8: Nasdaq trading under XRPN At closing, Evernorth… pic.twitter.com/TyYEHx6suq — evernorthxrp (@evernorthxrp) October 1, 2026

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Ripple News: Funding and Closing Conditions

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $300 million in gross cash proceeds before expenses. Evernorth’s announcement breaks that estimate into $225 million from related private placements, $30 million of incremental convertible-note financing, and approximately $48 million from Armada II’s trust proceeds; the components are approximate and should not be treated as a final proceeds figure.

Investors have also contributed XRP in kind, with approximately 473 million XRP expected to be held by Evernorth at closing. The combined company is expected to operate as Evernorth Holdings, Inc., and its Class A shares are scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol XRPN on October 8, subject to applicable listing requirements.

A physical representation of the XRP cryptocurrency.

The announcement said 100% of both advanced and delayed funders participated. The transaction’s closing remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions, so the approval vote does not establish that all financing has been completed or that the expected treasury balance is already in place.

XRPN Nasdaq Listing: The Proposed Treasury Model

Armada II is a Nasdaq-listed special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Arrington XRP Capital Fund, LP, and was founded on October 3, 2024. Evernorth’s named investors include Arrington Capital, SBI Group, Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and GSR, among others, according to the October 1 release.

Ripple’s stake is what ties this deal to wider Ripple news. Evernorth says it intends to pursue strategies designed to increase XRP per share through yield strategies, participation in the XRP ecosystem, and capital markets activities.

The company presents the structure as a regulated, liquid, and transparent way for investors to gain XRP exposure; that description is its stated proposition, not an independent assessment of the risks or likely returns.

“Going public will offer investors a regulated, transparent way to own XRP exposure and participate in the growth of the blockchain economy,” said Asheesh Birla, Evernorth’s founder and chief executive officer. “We’re grateful to our shareholders for their support as we complete this important transaction.”

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XRP Treasury: Approval Is Not Yet Execution

🚨 BREAKING: XRPN shareholders have APPROVED the Evernorth merger! ✅ Business Combination: 20.51M For vs 1.36M Against

✅ SPAC Merger: approved

✅ Domestication to Delaware: approved

✅ All advisory proposals: approved 📊94% of votes cast were in favor, with 69% of shares… https://t.co/1AP4qWCq7Z pic.twitter.com/bs0hgE8htq — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) October 1, 2026

If completed, the business combination would bring a publicly traded company with a substantial, dedicated XRP treasury to Nasdaq. The XRPN listing and the company’s ability to grow XRP per share through its proposed strategies remain prospective, rather than outcomes established by the shareholder vote.

Evernorth’s announcement also identifies risks that include delays to or failure of the transaction, an inability to meet listing standards, XRP price volatility, changes in laws and regulations, and challenges executing the company’s strategy.

The analytical question is no longer whether shareholders approved the deal; it is whether closing, funding, listing, and treasury deployment proceed on the expected terms.

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