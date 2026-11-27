XRP is approaching a price level it has repeatedly failed to reclaim. According to the latest Ripple news, the token climbed 3.6% to $0.978 on November 27, putting $1 back within reach for the sixth time in two weeks.

The token has a busy week of Ripple updates behind it. Ripple signed a Turkish bank as a custody client, and its RLUSD stablecoin reached a record supply. Spot XRP ETFs, which hold the token itself, drew fresh money. XRP Ledger validators also moved closer to switching on a lending feature.

JUST IN: Ripple’s lending proposal is one validator vote from $XRP Ledger approval, potentially unlocking lending for its $837 million stablecoin market. pic.twitter.com/jB5a4RYAlK — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) November 27, 2026

XRP needs the help. It is down 56% from a year ago and has lost more than a fifth of its value since the start of November.

The question is whether this Ripple news is enough to push XRP back through $1. Our check of the daily chart shows why the level matters so much.

Latest Ripple News: What Are the Biggest Ripple Updates This Week?

The largest piece of Ripple news came on Wednesday. Ripple announced that Yapı Kredi, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, will use Ripple Custody to hold crypto for its trading arm. The system runs on the bank’s own premises. Ripple says its technology now sits behind every leading Turkish bank licensed as a crypto custodian, and that the company holds more than 85 licenses worldwide.

Ripple’s stablecoin is growing too. RLUSD’s supply reached a record of about $2.85 billion this week across Ethereum and the XRP Ledger, making it the fifth-largest stablecoin.

Fund demand is returning, slowly. US spot XRP ETFs took in $4.07 million on Tuesday, the only crypto ETF group with inflows that day. The five funds hold $1.04 billion in total, though they are still $21 million in the red over the past 30 days.

On the XRP Ledger, the network that XRP runs on, validators are close to approving a bank-style lending system. A vault feature could go live on December 9. The lending upgrade, which validators must vote on, is one vote short of the support it needs.

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Why Has XRP Failed to Break Above $1 Five Times? XRP’s $1 Floor Has Turned Into a Wall

To see why $1 matters, we went through XRP’s daily candles on Binance since June.

The level held XRP up for most of the summer. XRP touched $1 in late June and again for two weeks in August, and buyers stepped in each time. After a brief dip in mid-August, it then closed above $1 for 89 days in a row, from August 17 to November 13.

That streak ended on November 14, when XRP fell 10% in a day. Since then the old floor has acted as a ceiling. XRP’s daily high reached or came within a cent of $1 on November 14, 17, 18, 19 and 23, and every time sellers pushed it back. The highest attempt, on Monday, briefly hit $1.026 before XRP closed at $0.94.

Binance’s order book shows the wall too. On Friday afternoon, sell orders worth about $700,000 sat at $1.00, more than double the orders at $0.99.

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XRP Price Analysis: $1 Decides the Next Move

XRP trades at $0.978, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $1.13, and its 200-day EMA at $1.29.

Resistance: $1.00, the summer floor that has rejected XRP five times since November 14. Above that sits $1.048, where XRP bounced repeatedly between late June and early August.

$1.00, the summer floor that has rejected XRP five times since November 14. Above that sits $1.048, where XRP bounced repeatedly between late June and early August. Support: XRP has not traded this low since November 2024, so there is no older floor below. The nearest marker is $0.91, where buyers stepped in on November 22, 23 and 24, and then last Saturday’s $0.86 low.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1.00 $1.048, the summer bounce zone Holding pattern Price stays between $0.91 and $1.00 The December 9 XRPL vault launch Sell-off A daily close below $0.91 $0.86, last Saturday’s low

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This week’s Ripple news gives XRP more reasons to rally than it had a month ago. But the chart has the final say, and the first daily close above $1 since November 13 is the signal to wait for.

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