In today’s Ripple news, Yapı Kredi, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, will use Ripple Custody to run its digital asset business. The bank will hold crypto for Yapı Kredi Kripto, the group’s trading platform, using Ripple’s technology on its own premises.

More institutional momentum in Türkiye. 🇹🇷@YapiKredi, one of the country's largest private banks, is leveraging Ripple Custody to power secure digital asset services in the largest crypto retail market in the Middle East, where XRP is among the most widely held digital assets.… — Ripple (@Ripple) November 25, 2026

Ripple called Türkiye the largest retail crypto market in the Middle East and Africa, and said XRP is “among the country’s most widely held digital assets.”

The deal lands as Turkish trading in XRP cools. Our Binance data show that monthly XRP trading against the Turkish lira is on pace to finish November about 70% below its level a year ago.

XRP itself trades near $0.92, down 58% in a year.

What does this Ripple news mean for XRP and especially for its price action?

Ripple News: Yapı Kredi Runs Ripple Custody In-House

Ripple’s announcement lays out the key points:

What: Yapı Kredi uses Ripple Custody to store and manage digital assets for Yapı Kredi Kripto.

Yapı Kredi uses Ripple Custody to store and manage digital assets for Yapı Kredi Kripto. Where: the system is installed on the bank’s own premises.

the system is installed on the bank’s own premises. Why now: Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (CMB) introduced rules for crypto service providers in 2024. Yapı Kredi won CMB approval to act as a crypto custodian in 2026.

Those rules matter. Turkish trading platforms must keep at least 95% of customer crypto with an authorized custodian, so licensed banks like Yapı Kredi sit at the center of the market.

For Ripple news watchers, the bigger claim is this: Ripple says its technology is behind every leading Turkish bank licensed as a crypto custodian so far. Reece Merrick, Ripple’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa, said Ripple Custody “gives financial institutions the security and control they need to build digital asset services.”

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Turkish XRP Trading Is Shrinking

Ripple news often stresses XRP’s popularity in Türkiye. Trading tells a quieter story. We added up XRP’s trading against the Turkish lira on Binance, month by month, and converted it to dollars.

A year ago: $475 million of XRP traded against the lira in November 2025.

$475 million of XRP traded against the lira in November 2025. This month: $113 million through November 25, on pace for about $136 million, down roughly 70%.

$113 million through November 25, on pace for about $136 million, down roughly 70%. The peaks: volume jumped to $461 million in February and $375 million in September, then fell back.

XRP is also a smaller slice of Turkish trading than of global trading. Over the past 30 days, it made up 1.7% of Binance’s lira volume, ranked 11th, against 3.3% and fifth place in dollar-stablecoin pairs. On local exchange BtcTurk, it ranked 11th by lira volume on Tuesday. Turkish traders are chasing small-cap tokens instead.

The lira has softened the blow for local holders. XRP is down 50% in lira terms over the past year, against 58% in dollars, because the lira lost 16% of its value against the dollar.

EXPLORE: Ripple News: XRP Grabs 15% of Japan’s Crypto Trading, but Heads for Its Worst November Ever

XRP Price Analysis: $1 Still Caps A Possible Bounce

XRP trades at $0.9209, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $1.14, and its 200-day EMA at $1.30.

Resistance: $1.00, XRP’s floor through mid-August that has turned into a ceiling, rejecting it on November 18 and 23. Above that, $1.048, where XRP bounced at least five times between late June and early August.

$1.00, XRP’s floor through mid-August that has turned into a ceiling, rejecting it on November 18 and 23. Above that, $1.048, where XRP bounced at least five times between late June and early August. Support: $0.91, where daily lows have held four days in a row since Sunday. Below that sits Saturday’s $0.86 low.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1.00 $1.048, the June-to-August floor Holding pattern Price stays between $0.91 and $1.00 A base while the AI sell-off plays out Sell-off A daily close below $0.91 $0.86, Saturday’s low

This Ripple news adds another bank to Ripple’s custody business, a business that doesn’t depend on XRP’s price. For XRP holders, the signal to watch is a daily close back above $1.00.

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