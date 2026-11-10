Ripple XRP fell to $1.05 on Tuesday within five minutes of the U.S. October consumer price index (CPI) report, which showed XRP USD price rising faster than economists expected.

XRP crypto traded at $1.0797 when the report came out at 8:30 a.m. in New York, or 13:30 UTC. By 13:35 UTC it had touched $1.0500 on Binance, a 2.8% drop and its lowest price since August 19. It has since bounced to about $1.07. Bitcoin fell with it, dropping to $73,525 in the same five minutes.

The drop puts XRP back on a level it has tested before. Between late June and mid-August, XRP traded around $1.05 for weeks. The level held the first time and broke the second.

So will the support stand this time, and what do the CPI numbers tell us?

BREAKING: October CPI inflation rises +0.4% month-over-month, above expectations of +0.3%. Core CPI inflation rose +0.3%, also above expectations of +0.2%. BLS will not be releasing year-over-year figures due to the October 2025 government shutdown. Inflation still appears to… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 10, 2026

The CPI Numbers Point to a Bigger Fed Rate Hike: But What Does CPI Mean for XRP?

Prices rose faster than forecast in October. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said consumer prices rose 0.4% in the month, against the 0.3% economists expected.

Core prices, which leave out food and energy because they swing the most, rose 0.3%. The forecast was 0.2%. Core inflation has now run at about 0.3% for three months in a row.

The report is missing one usual figure. The bureau did not publish a yearly inflation rate because it never collected prices in October 2025, during the government shutdown. That leaves the monthly numbers to carry the whole report.

Those monthly numbers matter for the Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech this morning that he already leans toward a 0.25 percentage point rate hike in December. If core CPI came in around 0.3% again, he said, a 0.5 point hike “should be considered”.

Core CPI did come in at 0.3%. Before the release, traders saw almost no chance of a hike that large. Higher rates make cash and bonds pay more, which tends to pull money out of risky assets like XRP.

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Ripple XRP Has Usually Recovered a Day After a Hot CPI: Will the Pattern Repeat?

The first move after a hot report has often faded. We measured XRP’s price on Binance in the 24 hours after each of the last 24 CPI reports, from October 2024 to October 2026.

Ten of those reports had core inflation of 0.3% or higher, like today’s. After seven of them, XRP was higher 24 hours later. The median move was a 1.4% gain.

The record is weaker this year. Of the four hot reports in 2026, XRP was higher a day later only twice. After the last one, on October 14, it fell 4.4% in 24 hours.

The difference this time is the Fed. A hot report that only confirms a small hike is easier for traders to shrug off. One that puts a larger hike on the table, as Waller laid out, gives sellers more to work with.

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The $1.05 Support Has Held Once and Broken Once

The level has a history this year. XRP has spent two long stretches around $1.05 since June.

Late June to early July: XRP traded between $1.02 and $1.07 for about a week. It bottomed at $1.022 on July 1 and climbed back above $1.11 the next day. The support held.

XRP traded between $1.02 and $1.07 for about a week. It bottomed at $1.022 on July 1 and climbed back above $1.11 the next day. The support held. Early August: XRP closed at $1.035 on August 6 and kept falling. It dropped to $0.986 on August 14, its last trip below $1, before jumping back above $1.10 on August 19. The support broke.

Today’s low of $1.0500 sits right on that zone. The first test of a level often holds. Each new test tends to leave fewer buyers there.

Ripple XRP Price Analysis: Can $1.05 Hold?

XRP trades at about $1.07 on Binance after the CPI drop, down 2.8% in 24 hours and 17% in a week. It is 71% below its July 2025 record of $3.65.

On the daily chart, where each candle covers one day, XRP sits well below both of its exponential moving averages (EMAs), averages that give recent prices more weight. The 50-day EMA stands at $1.294 and the 200-day EMA at $1.350.

Resistance: $1.130, a recent swing high, then $1.165. Above that, $1.294, the 50-day EMA.

$1.130, a recent swing high, then $1.165. Above that, $1.294, the 50-day EMA. Support: $1.050, today’s low, then $1.022, the July 1 low. Below that, $0.986, the August 14 low.



XRPUSDT 1D chart. Source: Binance.

Path What has to happen Next stop Bounce A daily close above $1.130 $1.165, then the 50-day EMA at $1.294 Hold the floor XRP stays between $1.050 and $1.130 A base like late June’s Break down A daily close below $1.050 $1.022, then $0.986

For Ripple XRP, the first test of $1.05 has held so far. The daily close decides it: a close above $1.05 keeps the support alive, while a close below it opens the way to $1.

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