AI predicts that Bitcoin will defend the $80,550 area on its next test rather than breaking beneath it. The case for that comes from CryptoQuant, where contributor XWIN Research Japan published an assessment of the market this week. The finding is that Bitcoin is moving from a phase of fewer sellers toward a possible bottom, but that a sustained rally still requires stronger spot demand.

The measure behind it is apparent demand growth, which weighs new supply against the coins the market actually absorbs. That reading now sits near its weakest level of 2026. What it describes is a floor built on the absence of sellers rather than the presence of buyers, which is a more fragile arrangement than a chart alone would suggest.

BTC trades at $81,622, down 0.38% on the day.

Bitcoin Is Building a Bottom — But Spot Demand Is Still Weak “The market is progressing from “fewer sellers” toward a possible bottom, but a sustained rally still needs stronger spot demand.” – By @xwinfinance pic.twitter.com/UDbNTd2ojL — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) October 20, 2026

Why Fewer Sellers Is Not the Same as More Buyers

Apparent demand measures the gap between new supply entering the market and the coins being absorbed by holders. When the figure is negative, the market is taking in less than it is producing.

The one-year reading has been negative since May and has deepened steadily through the second half of the year, now sitting beyond negative 800,000 BTC and marking the lowest point on the chart. The thirty-day measure tells a similar story. It turned briefly positive in late August, which was the only green stretch all year, and has been negative again through September and October.

Coins from last year’s buyers have largely stopped arriving on exchanges, and that is a real improvement. It explains why Bitcoin has absorbed an inflation surprise, an oil shock and a rate scare without breaking down.

What it does not explain is where the next move higher comes from. A market stabilizes when sellers withdraw, but it only advances when buyers arrive, and the demand data says they have not. Price has held a narrow band for three weeks on exactly that arrangement.

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Bitcoin Hyper Gives Waiting Holders Something Else to Do

A market in this condition asks very little of the people who own the asset. The analysis says to wait for demand; the flow data says the sellers have already gone, and the only available action for a holder is to continue holding. That is less a strategy than a description of what Bitcoin allows, since the network settles slowly and offers no native programmability.

That gap is what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) targets. The project describes itself as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine integration, intended to bring smart contracts and faster execution to the existing network rather than to a separate chain.

Stated features include low-latency Layer 2 processing and a decentralized canonical bridge for Bitcoin transfers. The presale is priced at $0.0136875, with more than $33 million reported raised.

Those weighing early-stage Bitcoin infrastructure exposure can research Bitcoin Hyper before the presale window closes next month.

Don’t Miss Out Again: Join New Bitcoin Layer 2 Early Here

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AI Predicts Bitcoin Levels: Two Supports That Have Become One

The daily chart offers an unusually clean setup. Horizontal support at $80,556 now sits roughly $70 below the 50-day exponential moving average at $80,624, so two separate forms of support have converged into a single zone about $1,000 beneath spot. Price remains above both, and above the 200-day average at $76,024.

AI predicts Bitcoin will be decided at these levels:

The floor: $80,556. Horizontal support reinforced by the 50-day average at $80,624. A break here removes both at once, which is why the next test matters more than the last three.

The ceiling: $87,337. The September high and the level that has capped every attempt since.

The downside case: $74,340. The summer base, sitting just under the 200-day average at $76,024.

Above all of it, $97,902 remains the level that defined the first half of the year, and nothing in the current demand picture argues it is within reach.

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