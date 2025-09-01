September 2025 Crypto Watch: This Underpriced Altcoin You Should Know

This content is provided by a sponsor

Crypto projects come and go, but now and then, something genuinely useful appears. SpacePay stands out because they’re tackling a problem most people actually face — how to use crypto for real purchases.

The London startup lets merchants accept cryptocurrency payments through their existing card machines without buying new equipment. They’ve pulled in $1.3 million so far, and their $SPY token is selling for $0.003181 in the current presale.

Why SpacePay Stands Out in Today’s Crypto Market

Most crypto projects promise to change everything. SpacePay took a different route. They looked at why businesses don’t accept crypto and found the answer was pretty straightforward — it’s too complicated and expensive.

Their solution works with Android-based payment terminals that businesses already own. No new hardware. No complicated setup. Just a software update, and merchants can start taking crypto payments alongside regular cards. It’s the kind of practical thinking that often gets overlooked in crypto.

The system supports over 325 different crypto wallets right now. Customers can pay with the usual suspects like ETH, BNB, MATIC, and USDT. For business owners, it feels no different from processing a regular card payment.

Solving the Volatility Problem

Here’s something that keeps business owners awake at night – accepting crypto and watching its value drop before they can do anything with it. SpacePay figured this out, too.

When someone pays with crypto, the system converts it to regular currency instantly. The merchant gets paid in dollars, euros, or whatever currency they prefer. No waiting. No watching price charts. No sleepless nights wondering if that Bitcoin payment from yesterday is worth half as much today.

This instant conversion feature makes crypto payments feel safe for business owners. They get the benefits of accepting digital currency without the stress of price swings.

What Makes This Underpriced Altcoin Worth Watching

The $SPY token isn’t just another cryptocurrency looking for hype. It actually does things within the SpacePay system. Token holders get voting rights on platform decisions. That means the community has a real say in where the project goes next.

SpacePay also shares revenue with token holders. Part of what the company earns gets distributed back to people who own $SPY tokens. It’s like getting dividends, but for crypto.

At just 0.5% per transaction, SpacePay’s fees beat most traditional payment processors by a wide margin. Credit card companies usually charge merchants 2-3% or more. For busy businesses, those savings add up fast and make crypto payments worth considering.

Building a Community That Matters

Monthly airdrops go to active users. Not random giveaways — rewards for people who actually use the platform. This approach builds a community of users rather than just speculators.

Token holders also get early access to new features. When SpacePay adds something new, $SPY owners see it first. It’s a small perk, but it makes holding the token feel worthwhile.

The company runs quarterly webinars where token holders can talk directly with the team. Most crypto projects hide behind anonymous accounts. SpacePay puts faces to names and answers questions directly.

The Numbers Behind SpacePay

Looking at the token distribution tells you a lot about a project’s priorities. SpacePay allocated 20% of the 34 billion total tokens for the public sale. Another 17% goes toward user rewards and loyalty programs.

Strategic partnerships get 18% of tokens, and marketing gets another 18%. That’s a serious commitment to getting the word out and building real business relationships. Development gets 10%, founders get 5%, and 12% stays in reserve for future needs.

The allocation shows they’re thinking long-term. Big chunks for partnerships and marketing suggest they’re planning to actually build something sustainable rather than just pump token prices.

How to Join the $SPY Presale

Getting $SPY tokens is simple if you’ve dealt with crypto before. Head to SpacePay’s website and connect your wallet. They work with MetaMask, WalletConnect, and other popular options.

You can pay with various cryptocurrencies, including ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, and USDC. New to crypto? They accept bank cards too, which removes another barrier for regular people who want in.

The presale follows the usual crypto playbook — prices increase with each stage, rewarding early participants. At $0.003181 per token, it’s still accessible for most people. The purchase process is straightforward once you connect your wallet. Just keep those transaction details handy for claiming tokens later.

Join our community on (X) Twitter and Telegram.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.