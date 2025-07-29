Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Analysts Say SHIB Could Surge 3,000% and Flip Dogecoin by 2026 – World’s Biggest Meme Coin Soon?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Shiba Inu (SHIB), often dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” is once again in the spotlight as crypto analysts speculate a meteoric rise of up to 3,000% by 2026, potentially surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE) and becoming the world’s most valuable meme coin.

SHIB vs DOGE: The Meme War Intensifies

According to analysts like Kevin Capital and reports from Finder, SHIB is poised to challenge Dogecoin’s dominance by the next major crypto cycle.

Currently, DOGE boasts a market cap of $34.5 billion, while SHIB trails at $7.98 billion. However, SHIB’s lower market cap offers greater upside potential.

If SHIB grows three times faster than DOGE, assuming DOGE surges 1,000% to $2.61, SHIB could theoretically rally by 3,000%, reaching a price of $0.000435, and expanding its market cap to $256.32 billion.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bulls Eyeing Huge Breakout

SHIB’s 4-hour chart shows that the price action recently dipped from a rising wedge formation after finding solid support at $0.00001300.

Meanwhile, the RSI hovers around 40.38, suggesting SHIB is in neutral territory with potential to rise if momentum returns. The MACD lines are close to a bullish crossover, which could signal incoming buying pressure.

Further, the Balance of Power indicator, while currently in the negative zone (-0.92), shows signs of waning bearish strength.

If bulls reclaim the $0.00001450 resistance level, the next leg could aim for $0.00001600, a short-term target that aligns with previous swing highs.

If SHIB can break above key resistance zones in the short term and capitalize on long-term trends, the path to flipping DOGE is not entirely far-fetched.

However, such a meteoric rise would require more than just community enthusiasm.

SHIB the King of Memes? TOKEN69000 Begins Journey to Moon

While SHIB eyes new all-time highs, TOKEN6900 ($T6900), a meme coin not pretending to be the next blockchain revolution, has risen to popularity.

It offers no roadmap, no promise of disruption, and no pretense of solving real-world problems.

There’s no DAO governance, no pitch decks, and no Discord debates. However, TOKEN6900 has successfully raised over $1.3 million in its ongoing presale.

TOKEN6900 is a satire of everything bloated and over-engineered in today’s crypto markets. It introduces itself as a Non-Corrupt Token (NCT), explicitly mocking inflationary systems by offering staking rewards without minting new supply.

The price at presale is currently $0.00675 with 19 hours, 28 minutes until the next price increase. The token supply is precisely one more than SPX6900.

That’s not just the joke but the foundation of the whole project. And it works as well.

Early backers of the $T6900 token have access to ~44% per annum staking yields.

To purchase the token, go to the official TOKEN6900 website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a credit/debit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases