Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 318 Billion SHIB Moved in 24 Hours – Are Whales Selling?

This content is provided by a sponsor

A massive 318 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens were moved in the past 24 hours as the price of the meme coin shot up around 2%, hitting a daily high of $0.00001242.

According to IntoTheBlock data, Shiba Inu SHIB transaction volume peaked on July 30 with a seven-day high of 3.49 trillion tokens, a massive spike that has since fizzled out.

Meanwhile, SHIB has failed to hold above the critical 200-day moving average at $0.00001448, slipping to a daily low of $0.00001211, hinting at fading bullish momentum.

SHIB Price Analysis: Structure Is Forming, Breakout in Sight

The SHIB chart below reveals a clear descending resistance trendline dating back several months.

SHIB is currently testing it again after a failed rally. If bulls can push the token past this dynamic resistance, the road ahead may open toward significant targets.

Investors need to watch out for the immediate resistance at $0.00001320.

A break and close above this level would confirm the trendline breakout. Another important level is $0.00001680, the mid-range target aligning with past consolidation zones.

Whales aren’t necessarily selling, but they also aren’t accumulating, and that could be more concerning.

The 318 billion SHIB moved in the past 24 hours highlights a lull in on-chain enthusiasm, especially when compared to historical spikes.

SHIB Falls Off as TOKEN6900 Rakes in Millions

While Shiba Inu has fallen off, dropping more than 13% in the past week, TOKEN6900 ($T6900), a meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain, has won investors’ hearts, openly rejecting the conventions of utility, DeFi, or AI integration.

It doesn’t hide behind promises of innovation or disruption, instead, it parodies them. Branded as “non-corrupt”, T6900 exists purely on meme liquidity and the chaotic energy of collective speculation.

There is no roadmap, no whitepaper that leads anywhere useful, and no future deliverables. In its own words, this is brain rot finance at its most honest, and that’s exactly the appeal.

The total supply is 930,993,091 tokens, exactly one more than SPX6900, the meme index token that achieved cult status in 2025. That extra token is a petty flex, but it’s also the entire thesis. Token6900 sees itself as the apex predator of meme finance: not because of fundamentals, but because of vibes.

The project has raised a massive $1.6 million in its ongoing presale at $0.006825 per coin, with 18 hours until the next price increase. Early backers will be rewarded with 38% staking rewards as well.

Unusually for a meme coin, the presale accepts ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, and even bank cards, making it extremely accessible to newcomers and veterans alike.

Simply visit the official TOKEN6900 website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet and complete your purchase in seconds.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases