Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Burn Rate Explodes 213% – Could a Price Explosion Be Closer Than Anyone Thinks?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again turning heads in the crypto market after its burn rate exploded by more than 213% in the last 24 hours, with millions of tokens being removed from the circulating supply.

According to Shibburn data, over 3 million tokens were burned in just one day, while the project has now permanently removed more than 410.7 trillion tokens from circulation since inception.

The dramatic rise in burn activity has sparked renewed optimism among traders, with analyst Kamran Ashgar suggesting that the meme coin may be on the verge of a massive expansion after months of range-bound movement.

$SHIB‘s consolidation phase is over.? The chart is now poised for a massive expansion. pic.twitter.com/CGGGXXwxAe — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐬𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐫 (@Karman_1s) August 26, 2025

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Breakout Loading?

Looking at the weekly chart, Shiba Inu has been consolidating tightly within a descending triangle structure. The current price sits around $0.00001258, just beneath key resistance.

The RSI is currently at 45.48, hovering near neutral but with room to climb higher without hitting overbought levels.

On the other hand, the MACD has been flattening, suggesting that bearish momentum is fading and a bullish crossover could emerge if buying pressure builds.

Potential upside targets include $0.000050, $0.00015, $0.00050, and a long-term aspirational target of $0.0020 if burns continue.

SHIB Price Explosion Closer than Ever?

The surge in Shiba Inu’s burn rate is one of the strongest bullish signals in months. With more tokens being permanently removed from circulation, SHIB’s supply-demand dynamics become increasingly favorable for price appreciation.

If the burn mechanism continues to accelerate and market sentiment remains supportive, Shiba Inu could be setting up for a price explosion much sooner than many expect.

SHIB Burns Millions of Tokens — $MAXI Presale Steals Spotlight

With millions of SHIB meme coins being removed from supply, Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a meme-powered cryptocurrency, has stolen investors’ attention, raising a whopping $1.6 million in its ongoing presale.

Inspired by a muscular, gym-focused version of a Shiba Inu dog who thrives on extreme leverage and energy drinks, Maxi Doge represents more than just a token; it represents a lifestyle.

The goal of Maxi Doge is to empower retail traders who often dream of large gains but lack the resources of major players.

By creating a strong meme-driven identity, the project encourages conviction and boldness.

$MAXI is built on the Ethereum blockchain and forms the heart of the meme coin project.

Early holders of the project can stake their tokens to receive a monumental 188% per annum in staking rewards.

To purchase $MAXI, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can either use your existing crypto or a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

