Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Faces Leadership Backlash – Is a Major Ecosystem Shake-Up Coming?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is making headlines once again amid growing tensions within its core ecosystem.

A public dispute between Shiba Inu’s leadership and a key community project has sparked calls for major reforms that could shape the future of Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2 blockchain.

WoofSwap Accuses SHIB Leaders of Favoritism

The controversy began when WoofSwap, a decentralized exchange built on Shibarium, published an open letter accusing Shiba Inu’s developers of favoritism.

According to WoofSwap, certain projects, such as the POE token by Positions Exchange, are receiving unfair support from Shiba Inu’s core team, while others are overlooked.

WoofSwap claims this goes against the decentralized principles Shiba Inu was built on. In response, the DEX proposed a detailed reform plan aimed at restoring balance and trust within the ecosystem.

Key suggestions include redistributing 20 million BONE tokens with community input, redesigning Shibarium’s smart contracts, supporting more cross-chain tokens, launching a BONE burn mechanism, and decentralizing validator control over time.

SHIB Price Analysis: Rally Incoming?

On the 4-hour chart, the token has broken out of a descending wedge, a classic bullish reversal pattern.

Further, the momentum indicators show a struggle between the bull and the bears, as SHIB attempts to break past the daily high of $0.00001257.

According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB trades at $0.00001237 at press time with the MACD showing a bullish crossover, suggesting growing buying pressure.

The RSI is neutral at 50, leaving room for upward movement, while the CMF is lightly positive, signaling mild capital inflow.

For now, SHIB must hold above $0.00001230, the breakout point, to confirm bullish momentum.

A steady climb could follow, especially if positive sentiment returns to the broader Shiba Inu ecosystem.

SHIB Cools Off While Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Heats Up – The Presale Everyone’s Watching

With Shiba Inu losing momentum, many traders are shifting focus to high-upside presales, and Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is quickly capturing attention.

The project has already raised $355,900, with tokens currently priced at $0.0002505.

Maxi Doge isn’t just another meme coin. It’s built around the image of a relentless, gym-obsessed Doge who thrives on 1000x trades, discipline, and ambition – both in crypto and in life.

Designed for those chasing early-stage opportunities with viral potential, $MAXI taps into the energy of meme culture with a sharp focus on momentum.

The presale is still live, but prices won’t stay this low for long. Now may be the time to take a closer look.

Maxi Doge is designed for traders who want to go beyond passive investing. It’s for people who take pride in effort, repetition, and risk and who want to share that drive with others who share their beliefs.

The project also offers a massive staking reward of ~731% per annum.

To buy $MAXI now, go to the official Maxi Doge website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete your transaction in seconds.

