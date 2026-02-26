On-chain analytics have detected a massive surge in liquidity flowing toward trading platforms, with approximately 549 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens deposited into exchange wallets over the past 24 hours. This sharp spike in Shiba Inu exchange inflow coincides with the asset testing critical structural support near the $0.00000608 level. With a bearish SHIB death cross forming on intraday charts, traders are now questioning if this supply wall will trigger a breakdown below the year-to-date lows.

SHIB Exchange Inflows Spike: What the 549B Transfer Means

Data from analytics providers, including CryptoQuant and U.Today, highlights a concerning shift in SHiba Inu market dynamics. The injection of 549 billion tokens into exchange reserves represents a significant increase in potential sell-side pressure. Historically, rising exchange reserves—similar to the broad Bitcoin exchange reserve surges—signal that holders are positioning assets for liquidation rather than long-term cold storage. If this liquidity hits the order books while demand remains tepid, the resulting imbalance could force prices lower.

The movement also includes notable activity from large holders. Reports indicate that dormant whale movements are contributing to this influx, with one specific wallet transferring substantial holdings to the Bitget exchange after months of inactivity. Context is crucial here: aggressive buying can sometimes absorb such inflows during a bull market, but SHIB’s current structure is distinctly bearish. Previous instances of similar volume, such as the Kraken transfer analyzed earlier this month, have often preceded periods of consolidation or corrective price action.

SHIB Price Analysis: Death Cross Looms Over Key Support

The technical structure for Shiba Inu has deteriorated significantly in February. SHIB is currently trading around $0.00000608, dangerously close to the psychological support floor at $0.0000060. The primary concern for analysts is the confirmation of a death cross on the 2-hour and 4-hour charts—a bearish signal formed when the 50-period moving average crosses below the 200-period moving average. This pattern suggests that momentum has firmly shifted in favor of the bears.

Price action is currently capped by dynamic resistance at $0.0000066. If bulls fail to reclaim this level, the SHIB price prediction points toward a deeper correction. A decisive breakdown below the $0.0000060 support could open the door to the $0.00000592 level, validating the series of lower highs and lower lows seen since the start of the year.

However, crypto technical analysis reveals oversold conditions on the RSI (Relative Strength Index), currently hovering near 30. This could trigger a localized relief bounce. For the bearish thesis to be invalidated, SHIB would need to break above the $0.0000072 resistance level and establish a higher low, a scenario that currently seems unlikely given the heavy overhead supply.

What This Means for SHIB Price Outlook

The confluence of massive exchange inflows and a technical death cross creates a high-risk environment for SHIB holders. Traders should monitor the $0.0000060 level closely: a high-volume close below this line would confirm the breakdown. Conversely, if buyers step in, the upside remains limited by the declining moving averages.

This fragility mirrors weakness seen across the meme coin sector, where even established tokens like DOGE have entered correction zones. Furthermore, ecosystem security remains a priority; the Shiba Inu team recently issued scam alerts regarding recovery services, reminding investors to remain vigilant amid the volatility. Until inflows level off, the path of least resistance appears to be downward.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.