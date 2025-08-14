Skipped FARTCOIN’s 55x Run? Snorter Bot Token Targets the Next Meme Coin Explosion

This content is provided by a sponsor

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) was certainly one for the meme coin history books, with its current price still 55x above last year’s low, turning some of its early holders into crypto bourgeoisie.

But catching tokens like that at their absolute bottom is rarely luck. More often, it’s the domain of traders with privileged information or the right tools to track liquidity and spot breakout plays before the wider market catches on.

Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) is built to give everyday traders that same kind of edge, scanning mempools and DEX events to catch potential 100x plays the moment they appear.

For those following the project, the Solana-based Telegram trading bot has already raised over $3 million in just a little over two months, surpassing the early-stage totals of one of the leading bots today in Banana Gun.

Early backers learning about Snorter just now can still secure SNORT at $0.1011 before the price increases for the next funding stage in the next 48 hours.

After FARTCOIN’s 120x Run, Snorter Could Become Retail’s Game-Changer

FARTCOIN is a meme coin phenomenon and still the most valuable token ever to launch on Pump.fun, with a market cap currently sitting at $1.1 billion.

Its origins trace back to an X “terminal of truth” AI session that jokingly declared “Fartcoin” the perfect meme coin name. On its official launch in October 2024, the joke turned into a juggernaut, rocketing to a $1 billion valuation within two months and peaking at $2.5 billion.

Early participants saw staggering returns. From its launch price, FARTCOIN delivered around 55x gains for those who sold along the way, and for traders who exited near the $2.48 peak, the return was closer to 120x.

That means a $1,000 position could have swelled to roughly $120,000.

Opportunities like this are life-changing but rarely accessible to everyday traders. More often, early positioning is dominated by institutions or whales with access to insider signals, leaving retail traders to serve as exit liquidity once the pump is in motion.

Snorter Bot Token aims to change that. Its technology is designed to spot breakout tokens like FARTCOIN at the earliest possible moment, giving retail traders a shot at the same early-entry upside that whales enjoy.

By leveling the playing field, Snorter turns the hunt for 55x or even 120x plays into a fairer game for everyone.

Snorter’s Technology Is on the Hunt for the Next FARTCOIN

Snorter Bot Token’s ability to spot meme coins before they pull off a FARTCOIN-level pump comes down to its Fast Sniper feature. This tool, which is largely unavailable to the popular bots in the space, constantly monitors Solana mempools and DEX smart contracts for the exact moment a new liquidity pool is created.

How it feels auto-sniping with $SNORT and catching pumps all day every day. pic.twitter.com/FO7eoz0cHe — Snorter (@SnorterToken) August 11, 2025

The meme coin scene is currently split between Pump.fun – the long-time launchpad leader – and LetsBonk, a rising rival from the Bonk community that briefly took the top spot in July before Pump.fun started reclaiming its territory.

But for Snorter, it makes no difference who’s ahead. Whether a token graduates from Pump.fun’s bonding curve or goes live instantly via LetsBonk’s auto-listing, Snorter’s private RPC endpoints detect the pool and tradable pair in milliseconds, then execute buy orders before the price starts to move.

Its Solana-native design also means trades are executed with minimal latency and far lower costs than Ethereum-based bots, even those with multichain support. Solana’s high throughput keeps transactions moving without the bottlenecks that can cost traders both speed and entry price.

Copy trading adds another edge, letting users automatically mirror top-performing Snorter traders’ moves without missing an entry. MEV protection helps block frontrunning attempts, while honeypot detection scans contracts to avoid tokens that allow buying but block selling.

Imagine if Snorter had been live during FARTCOIN’s launch, a retail trader could have caught the $0.02 entry instead of buying into the hype later, but at least now Snorter can be on the lookout for the next one.

Why SNORT Could Have FARTCOIN-Level Upside

In a market rapidly shifting toward automation, crypto trading bots are already a $40.8 billion industry in 2024 – analysts project it will swell to nearly $985 billion by 2034.

That scale makes one thing clear: manual trading is becoming unprofitable. Competing against bots that trade 24/7 means manual entries are almost always late to the best opportunities.

But choosing just any bot won’t solve the problem. A bot needs to match the current market landscape, and with the most explosive meme coins now launching on Solana, traders need execution that’s faster and cheaper than Ethereum-based alternatives. That’s the turf where Snorter Bot Token struts its stuff.

Because unlike other Solana bots, Snorter doesn’t just spot new tokens quickly, it does so with the lowest execution fees in the market at just 0.85%, while some Solana competitors charge as much as 1.5%. That fee advantage alone can make a major difference in long-term profitability.

Holding SNORT tokens unlocks reduced fees, as well as access to advanced analytics, staking rewards, governance, and other premium features.

It’s this blend of speed, cost efficiency, and utility that has popular crypto influencer Borch Crypto seeing the same FARTCOIN potential in SNORT – with a possible 100x upside.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to Secure SNORT Before a 100x Surge

Right now, the best entry to SNORT is during its presale.

To join, head to the Snorter Bot Token site to buy SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Snorter recommends a WalletConnect-certified noncustodial wallet like Best Wallet. This wallet displays your SNORT presale balance in-app and gives you exclusive access to new token launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

Visit Snorter Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

