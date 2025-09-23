Snorter Bot Presale Enters Final 27 Days: $4M Raised and Counting

Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), a Telegram-based trading assistant built for Solana and soon EVM chains, has just entered the final 27 days of its presale. Designed for speed and precision in meme coin trading, Snorter has already raised over $4 million and is quickly gaining traction among early adopters.

With features designed to help traders avoid common pitfalls, such as buying tops or falling for scam projects, SNORT offers utilities beyond the token itself — including one of the lowest trading fees in the Telegram bot market. The current presale price of $0.1051 will expire as the countdown continues.

Early Access vs. Exit Liquidity: A Better Entry Strategy for Retail

Most retail traders discover tokens too late — after the whales are already out. By then, the price has peaked, and late buyers are left holding the bag. Snorter aims to flip that dynamic by flagging new token launches and liquidity events early, using real-time mempool scanning and contract checks across Solana and Ethereum.

Rather than relying on hype cycles or Telegram chatter, Snorter’s algorithm highlights potential entries that pass anti-rug filters and liquidity criteria, giving users an edge without the guesswork.

Snorter vs. the Competition: What Makes It Different?

The Telegram trading bot space is competitive, with established players like Maestro, Banana Gun, and Trojan already in the mix. Each has strengths — from high-speed execution to cross-chain support — but Snorter distinguishes itself through:

Lower Fees : Holding SNORT reduces fees to 0.85%, which is lower than most competitors.

: Holding SNORT reduces fees to 0.85%, which is lower than most competitors. Solana-Native Speed : Optimized for Solana’s high performance, with EVM expansion on the roadmap.

: Optimized for Solana’s high performance, with EVM expansion on the roadmap. Utility-Packed Token : SNORT is more than just a governance tool — it unlocks fee discounts, unlimited snipes, staking rewards, and access to analytics.

: SNORT is more than just a governance tool — it unlocks fee discounts, unlimited snipes, staking rewards, and access to analytics. No Subscriptions: Traders benefit by holding the token, not paying monthly fees.

It blends the reach of Maestro, the precision of Trojan, and the incentive model of Banana Gun — all at a lower cost.

Road Ahead: Snorter Gears Up for Launch and Beyond

With the presale closing on October 20, Snorter is actively rolling out features from its phase two roadmap — including token claiming, community beta access, and cross-chain bridging tools.

The next milestones include:

EVM chain integration

Telegram-based enhancements

User dashboard launch

Expanded blockchain and app ecosystem

Withdrawals and copy trading are currently in test mode to ensure a smooth release.

27 Days Left to Join the Presale

SNORT can be purchased using ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, or a credit card. For the easiest experience, use Best Wallet, a top-rated WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet. Tokens appear in-app post-purchase and will be claimable when live.

Download Best Wallet on Google Play or the App Store, and check the Upcoming Tokens section for SNORT.

Stay updated via Snorter on X and Instagram, or visit the official Snorter Bot Token site for full details.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.