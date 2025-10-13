Final Week Countdown: Snorter Bot Token Hits $5M as Investors Eye Banana Gun-Level Gains

This content is provided by a sponsor

The presale timer for Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has now entered its last seven days before it officially closes.

This final week is crucial for investors seeking to secure SNORT at one of its lowest possible prices, as the next opportunity to buy will likely be on exchanges at a higher valuation once listings go live.

Investors have gravitated toward the project’s native token for its differentiated architecture – anchored on Solana yet engineered for multichain integration – and a token model that many believe could replicate the outsized returns of earlier trading-bot success stories such as Banana Gun.

For context, Banana Gun (BANANA) grew from a $1.2 million private raise to a $276 million market cap at one point, marking a staggering 230x flip.

Now, with Snorter Bot Token having already raised nearly $5 million, investors see a similar – and potentially larger – opportunity forming. The SNORT token is currently priced at $0.1077, with its value set to rise incrementally until the presale ends.

Snorter Bot Outpaces Banana Gun’s Early Fundraising Stage

Many investors tracking the Snorter Bot Token presale have drawn parallels to Banana Gun’s early trajectory, noting that while Banana Gun raised only $1.2 million in its private round, Snorter has already surpassed that figure several times over – amassing nearly $5 million in just over a month since launching its presale.

That total, which is approximately 3.8x Banana Gun’s initial raise, underscores the scale of investor confidence already forming around Snorter’s ecosystem.

By comparison, Banana Gun recently recorded $293 million in trading volume over a seven-day period, activity that helped propel its native token, BANANA, to an all-time high of $78.70.

From its private raise, the project’s valuation expanded roughly 230x, while at its current $56 million market cap and $14.81 token price, early backers still sit on about a 46.7x return.

In contrast, Snorter Bot’s fully diluted valuation, based on its total supply and current presale price, is already roughly equivalent to Banana Gun’s current market capitalization, even before its token lists publicly.

That comparison highlights the magnitude of potential upside. If Snorter has already exceeded Banana Gun’s early funding round before launch, the question becomes how far its valuation could climb once SNORT begins trading across major exchanges.

And with the technological edge that Snorter Bot brings compared to Banana Gun, the potential gap between the two may only widen once trading begins.

Snorter Harnesses Solana’s High Throughput to Deliver Next-Level Discovery Power

Snorter Bot Token’s clear advantage over Banana Gun lies in its Solana-native foundation, which allows for lightning-fast execution without the congestion or gas costs that often burden Ethereum-based systems.

Most leading Telegram bots, including Banana Gun and Maestro, remain anchored to Ethereum, and while both have expanded to other networks, they continue to be constrained by the main chain’s slower transaction throughput and higher operational costs.

A more fitting comparison for Snorter would be Trojan, another Solana-based bot. However, Trojan operates solely within Solana’s ecosystem, whereas Snorter is designed for scale – set to launch on Ethereum next and expand into Binance, Polygon, and Base thereafter.

And unlike Banana Gun, which automates trade execution after users provide a contract address, Snorter Bot goes a step further – it discovers tokens before they trend, screens out high-risk contracts, and delivers real-time alerts directly through Telegram.

Snorter’s technology operates through a multi-layered intelligence stack that continuously scans Solana’s transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools to identify emerging tokens in real time.

These candidates are then filtered through an automated smart contract and liquidity analysis system, eliminating honeypots, rugs, and shallow pools before any alert is issued. The result is a data-driven discovery engine that enables traders to act on verified opportunities before the broader market even notices them.

Analysts Predict Major Gains as SNORT Approaches Its Exchange Launch

Factoring in both its funding strength and technological advantages, it’s easy to see why price forecasts for Snorter Bot Token are turning heads.

Some analysts, such as those at InsideBitcoins, forecast a 30x rise for SNORT after launch – more measured than Banana Gun’s 46.7x leap, but still indicative of strong market confidence.

Others, including analysts from CryptoNews, forecast a high of $1.21 this year. At the current presale price, that implies an 11.2x potential return, even before factoring in broader market momentum.

The most ambitious call comes from Borch Crypto, whose recent video pegs SNORT’s upside at 100x, reflecting mounting investor enthusiasm for the Solana-based Telegram trading bot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While that figure remains below Banana Gun’s rise, it highlights the growing expectation that SNORT could follow a similar trajectory, with current projections likely still conservative until the project delivers its first live performance metrics.

Looking ahead, the token’s fundamentals may further support appreciation. SNORT will soon unlock governance functions and exclusive feature access, alongside its current utilities of staking and reduced trading fees – just 0.85%, the lowest among Telegram trading bots.

These features, combined with strong presale demand, could tighten circulating supply and amplify price appreciation once the token begins trading.

Last Chance to Grab SNORT This Week

The final week of the Snorter Bot Token presale may determine who captures the biggest upside, as securing tokens now remains the only way to buy at the lowest available price.

