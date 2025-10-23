Snorter Bot Token: Only 4 Days Left to Buy at List Price as Funding Reaches $5.4M

This content is provided by a sponsor

The final four days of Snorter Bot Token’s (SNORT) last-chance buying window are now underway and once the timer hits zero, this opportunity will be gone for good.

While the presale officially concluded on Monday, Snorter extended a seven-day grace period allowing buyers to secure SNORT at exactly $0.1083, the same as its upcoming list price.

Once trading begins on exchanges, there’s no telling where SNORT’s price could move, especially given the scale of what it’s building: a Solana-based Telegram trading bot engineered to rival incumbents in the space. Investor confidence is already strong, with total funding now at $5.4 million and climbing.

This final stretch is a crucial moment for those looking to get ahead before the project gains wider visibility in the coming weeks. When the four-day countdown ends, SNORT tokens will become claimable at exactly 2 p.m. UTC on October 27.

What Makes Snorter Bot Unique among Telegram Trading Bots

Snorter Bot is a next-generation Telegram trading bot offering some of the lowest transaction fees in the market – just 0.85%, unlocked simply by holding SNORT tokens.

Built natively on Solana and designed to be multichain-ready, Snorter avoids the network congestion and high gas fees that often slow down Ethereum-based bots. This gives it a clear speed and cost advantage, especially during high-volume trading windows when milliseconds matter.

At the core of its system is an advanced sniping feature, which is its detection engine that scans Solana’s live transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools to identify newly launched or rapidly moving meme coins before they hit mainstream awareness.

Each discovery then goes through a multi-layer filtering system, which automatically weeds out unsafe contracts, shallow liquidity, and potential rugs, leaving only high-potential opportunities for users.

For newcomers, Snorter also includes copy-trading tools to mirror the moves of profitable wallets directly within Telegram.

In essence, Snorter Bot is building an accessible, high-performance trading ecosystem that combines speed, affordability, and intelligence, offering users both a trading edge and a stake in its growth through the SNORT token.

Investor Comparisons Suggest SNORT’s Potential Could Match Banana Gun’s Gains

Being part of Snorter Bot’s growth story is exactly what early investors are after. Many are using Ethereum-based trading bot Banana Gun as a benchmark, viewing its rise as a useful gauge for SNORT’s potential trajectory.

Banana Gun famously turned a $1.2 million funding round into a $48 million market cap once trading began – a remarkable 40x flip. At its peak, the project reached nearly $250 million, marking an even more impressive 208x increase from its private raise.

Applying that framework to Snorter Bot, with its fully diluted valuation (FDV) of roughly $54 million based on its 500 million total supply and the listing price, it shows clear upside potential. Snorter’s presale alone has already raised 4.5x more than Banana Gun’s initial round.

If SNORT were to reach the same $250 million valuation Banana Gun once hit, it would translate to about a 4.6x jump from its current FDV.

But compared to Banana Gun, Snorter has a clear advantage, with one being built on Solana. This gives users lower transaction costs, faster execution, and an ecosystem ready for multichain expansion.

The industry-low 0.85% transaction fee, as mentioned earlier, encourages long-term holding of SNORT tokens rather than selling – effectively reducing circulating supply.

Adding to that is Snorter’s native staking protocol, which currently holds 24.5 million SNORT tokens. At SNORT’s current price, that means nearly 49% of presale buyers have already locked their tokens, signaling deep conviction in the project’s long-term potential.

It’s this combination of strong fundamentals, early community buy-in, and a clear technological edge that has analysts and influencers taking notice. Among them is Jacob Crypto Bury, who recently noted that SNORT could have the potential to 100x, positioning it as one of the most promising new trading bot tokens in 2025.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Your Opportunity to Get SNORT Before the Window Closes

There are now only four days left to secure SNORT at its list price before trading begins. Early investors still have a final window to buy directly through the Snorter Bot Token website using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

As mentioned, SNORT also has a native staking protocol that investors have been quick to utilize. The current dynamic APY stands at 102% and is accessible even to newly purchased tokens.

Snorter Bot recommends Best Wallet, widely regarded as the best crypto wallet in the market. It allows presale balances to appear automatically in-app, ensures seamless claiming once SNORT goes live, and gives holders early access to new project listings through its “Upcoming Tokens” feature.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit Snorter Bot Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.