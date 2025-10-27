Snorter Bot Token Set to Skyrocket as Whales Move In on Launch Day

This content is provided by a sponsor

Red-hot Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), hailed as the next Banana Gun, launched today on Solana and Ethereum after burning half of its supply.

Faster than most other bots thanks to its Solana infrastructure and with the lowest fees in the industry, Snorter Bot has a lot going for it.

The competitive edge for Snorter Bot is its 0.85% trading fee – the lowest in the space – and unlimited sniping access, both unlocked by holding SNORT tokens. This structure is an organic demand driver as more traders join the ecosystem to access these premium features.

Profit-taking by those who bought into the token at the opening presale price of $0.0935 will have made a quick profit, but the big money will no doubt follow after a period of consolidation.

SNORT token listed at $0.1083, but the price has since fallen back to $0.0785 on both Solana and Ethereum chains, while initially trading at a significant premium on Solana, where trading volume is higher – that differential has now been arbitraged away.

Market participants will be pleased to know that $432k in liquidity is now locked, so there’s no need to worry about rug pulls.

Be sure to trade on the correct liquidity pools:

Solana: https://birdeye.so/solana/token/5eEJpwFtBJTn7n9f6ryWmHjkPUQQghHt4YjvtMSjEEwj

Ethereum: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0x66af30A2A6158fe6c57057800A8eFECC32D524ba

At current prices, prospective buyers are eyeing a tempting entry price, given the potential for Snorter Bot to emulate the performance of Telegram bot tokens like Banana Gun’s native asset, BANANA.

The Telegram Bot category is worth nearly $500 million in market cap terms, with top coins commanding valuations of around $80 million. Snorter Bot Token is trading at a respectable market cap of $18.3 million.

However, there is the prospect of much greater upside headroom for early entrants, both in terms of product and traders. As big institutional money continues to pour into crypto and regulations make it more appealing to retail and institutional players alike, algorithmic trading is booming.

Savvy Traders Rely on Bots – and Snorter Might Be the Best Yet, with 10x Potential

Telegram is at the center of that world, as the least friction onboarding for all-comers. And with its Solana pedigree, Snorter has the speed and efficiency to grab the attention of the smart trader. On that basis, this is just the beginning for SNORT.

Meanwhile, altcoins have been struggling even more than bellwether bitcoin over the past couple of weeks, but there are signs that this is all changing now, which makes Snorter Bot the ideal candidate for market-beating returns.

And, of course, the entire raison d’etre of Snorter Bot Token is precisely to sniff out the tokens that will be the winners for your portfolio, so this is a double-sided opportunity for savvy investors and traders. The Snorter price could be killing a zero or two before the week is out.

After last week’s massive 50% token burn, the supply’s been cut in half, and what’s left is primed to move fast once SNORT starts lighting up the exchanges.

CLAIM IS LIVE. $SNORT is active. Trading Bots are the future of crypto. Here is everything you need to know about the claim: Eth CA: 0x21F5B2BAcb67C94Aa0982cE7428f7d1B3c9cEB53 Sol CA: 5eEJpwFtBJTn7n9f6ryWmHjkPUQQghHt4YjvtMSjEEwjhttps://t.co/c8iKGAXZEb pic.twitter.com/6GhoEXpM76 — Snorter (@SnorterToken) October 27, 2025

The launch could prove to have come at a fortuitous moment, with the crypto complex set to emerge from a period of uncertainty during which the US-China trade dispute has been at the forefront of the angst.

Burn in Full Swing – 50% Supply Slash Ignites Bullish Momentum

A massive 50% token burn at the end of last week clearly caught the attention of bulls because of its value-enhancing impact on the remaining supply of 250 million tokens.

Beyond that, SNORT also serves as the project’s staking currency, with over 25 million tokens already locked, further reducing circulating supply, especially after the recent token burns.

Bulls will also be aware that more than 25.4 million SNORT tokens are locked in the project’s staking contract, further constraining the circulating supply and signaling strong holder conviction. The team has also confirmed that the Snorter trading bot is now nearing full deployment.

On October 24, Snorter Bot lit the fuse with a 250 million token burn, erasing half of its total supply from the blockchain forever. From 500 million down to 250 million, SNORT instantly became twice as scarce and, for many, twice as interesting.

Now picture that trajectory backed by Solana speed, multichain expansion, and the lowest transaction fees in the industry. Cutting the supply in half didn’t slow the project down but gave every remaining token twice the leverage to move the market.

So when crypto analysts and influencers point to 100x scenarios, it may not be speculation at all – just the arithmetic catching up to reality.

Snorter Bot Is Set to Explode

Built entirely on Solana, Snorter runs on ultra-fast block times, sub-second finality, and fraction-of-a-cent fees, giving it a natural edge in the one battleground that defines success for trading bots: sniping.

For the uninitiated, sniping refers to automatically buying a token the moment it becomes tradeable, often within the first block of launch. It’s how traders get in before the crowd and catch explosive early gains.

Snorter is getting ready to blow as the whales start to circle. Don’t miss the boat.

You can buy SNORT on all good decentralized exchanges, but the Snorter Bot team recommends buying SNORT on Best Wallet – one of the best crypto wallets available. Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit Snorter Bot Token

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.