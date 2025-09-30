Snorter Token ICO Crosses $4.15M with Just 3 Weeks to Launch

This content is provided by a sponsor

The chance to be part of what could become one of the leading Solana-based Telegram trading bots is now down to the final three weeks.

Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has already raised $4.15 million, and momentum is building as new investors begin to recognize what the bot is designed to deliver.

As an all-weather trading bot, Snorter is built to efficiently generate profits, spot breakout opportunities, and position users early – before retail hype drives the move – regardless of market conditions. Its core strength lies in filtering quality tokens from the noise, ensuring traders have the chance to capture gains before they vanish.

This capability represents something new in the space, a standard that incumbents have yet to match.

But with only three weeks remaining in the presale, the window to secure SNORT at just $0.1063 is closing quickly. After that, the only option will be on exchanges and there’s no guarantee the price will ever be this low again.

Leading the Way: Native Token Integration with Solana Bots

Once launched, Snorter Bot Token’s biggest competitors will be Maestro, Banana Gun, Trojan, and Bonk Bot.

Compared to Maestro and Banana Gun, Snorter stands out for being Solana-native. Both Maestro and Banana Gun are rooted in Ethereum, where base-layer limitations – slower block times, lower throughput, and reliance on gas bidding – make execution less efficient.

Even though they’ve branched out to Solana, their infrastructure and traction remain Ethereum-first, which limits their ability to fully leverage Solana’s speed.

Solana-native bots like Trojan and Bonk Bot benefit from sub-second block finality and thousands of transactions per second. However, neither of them offer a native token, leaving an opening for Snorter as it debuts the SNORT token across major exchanges in just 21 days.

Snorter not only matches Trojan and Bonk Bot in speed and cost-effectiveness, it adds another layer: early detection technology.

The bot can scan Solana and Ethereum mempools in real time and identify new liquidity and token launches the instant they appear. It filters them through contract verification and anti-rug checks, and then flags them for traders.

This capability is crucial for retail traders, allowing them to enter early rather than becoming exit liquidity.

And for early investors, it’s a chance to back a Solana-based token tied to what could become the breakthrough Telegram trading bot on the chain.

What Makes SNORT a Potential Giant?

The fact that SNORT is the first dedicated token for utility, governance, and staking tied to a Solana-based trading bot is a major milestone.

It’s the first of its kind, and in crypto, being first to market has always been powerful. First cryptocurrency: Bitcoin. First smart contract platform: Ethereum. First meme coin: Dogecoin.

This backdrop explains why early investors have already poured millions into Snorter, with interest accelerating as those closely following the Telegram bot space know Banana Gun’s private raise stopped short at just $1.2 million – which is a clear milestone Snorter has already surpassed.

The timing is especially crucial as trading continues to shift toward automation and AI, making it nearly impossible for retail traders relying on manual execution to compete against bots and algorithms. That realization alone could be the catalyst for mass adoption of Telegram trading bots – and if Snorter becomes the de facto standard, usage and demand for SNORT are positioned to accelerate.

Beyond staking, governance, and powering Snorter’s early detection technology, holding SNORT also unlocks the industry’s lowest fee of 0.85% – another clear distinction of Snorter amongst its peers.

In essence, Snorter gives users both the speed and cost advantage needed to secure more profit, with the SNORT token serving as the key instrument at every step.

This is why SNORT could be massive once it captures the audience it was designed for – retail traders who want both an edge and accessibility in one package.

Snorter Set to Begin Sniping Soon

The presale for Snorter is ending soon, and recent updates from the team confirm steady progress with key features like sniping and copy trading already being refined ahead of launch.

What matters now is securing the token at what may be its lowest price before it lists on exchanges. To do that, head to the Snorter Bot Token site and purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Newly purchased tokens can be staked immediately through the project’s protocol, offering a dynamic APY of up to 114%.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet – a WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet widely regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets available.

Presale balances display directly in-app, claims are simple once tokens go live, and holders get exclusive access to new project launches through the wallet’s Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Stay connected with the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

