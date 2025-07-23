With Solana and PENGU on Fire, $250K BTC Could Send Bitcoin Hyper Sky-High from $4.3M

This content is provided by a sponsor

The revolutionary Bitcoin Layer-2 chain built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) – Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) – is set to be one of the biggest assets in crypto after its ICO passed the $4.3 million mark.

SOL, the native coin of the super-fast Solana chain, has broken through $200 as it restarts its march to new all-time highs beyond $293.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has just had what one Wall Street analyst calls its ChatGPT moment with the passing of the stablecoin-focused Genius Act and what that portends for adoption.

On that, you could say that Bitcoin Hyper is the disruptor that came from nowhere – the DeepSeek moment if you will.

In a rare opportunity, Bitcoin Hyper is available to buy in ICO before it starts trading on exchanges, priced at just $0.012375 for the next 24 hours or so.

Bitcoin to $3M, Solana to $1K – and Bitcoin Hyper’s Blasting Off Too

Tom Lee, Fundstrat co-founder and the chairman of Bitmine, a new Ethereum treasury company with multi-billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel among its backers, is a hyperbull on Bitcoin.

He sees the crypto universe’s lodestar coin reaching $250,000 by year’s end. On a digital gold thesis valuation model, he thinks it should be valued at $1 million and, on a longer-term view, even reach $3 million.

Lee’s optimistic take on Bitcoin’s future stems from his assessment that it is a durable store of value that will also grow as a settlement layer.

This is all music to the ears of Bitcoin Hyper token holders and those considering building a stake in the Layer-2. And if Bitcoin can go to $3 million, there’s no telling where Solana might end up, with $1,000 probably a conservative price target.

Bitcoin Now Handles $20 Trillion Annually – Surpassing Visa

Bitcoin Hyper is setting out to transform Bitcoin into the efficient, scalable settlement and execution layer it was always intended to be.

Without HYPER token’s Solana Virtual Machine technology, the Bitcoin blockchain has already made significant progress, but the speed of technical innovation is stymied by governance roadblocks – in a way that stability is one of Bitcoin’s strengths.

Leaving scaling Layer-2s aside, Bitcoin has already beaten Visa on transaction volumes, according to data from Sygnum. While the Visa network manages $13 trillion in transaction volume annually, Bitcoin now beats it by achieving $20 trillion. Its success is down to accelerating institutional adoption rather than its use as an everyday currency.

But on that last point – becoming an everyday currency used by consumers – Bitcoin Hyper is the breakthrough product that targets precisely this original use case. So how does Bitcoin Hyper work?

How HYPER Transforms Bitcoin Into Real Digital Cash – and Beyond

Leveraging Bitcoin’s secure and decentralized base chain, Bitcoin Hyper sits on top of it as a second layer, providing scalability, all powered by the SVM.

Although many crypto users may not be aware of the technicalities, the SVM is responsible for the Solana network’s sub-second transaction times and low fees – the attributes that have made it such a success for meme coin launches. It is the main reason why the PENGU NFT project pivoted from Ethereum to Solana. PENGU is up 423% on a one-month view at $0.44.

Although meme coins are not exactly contributing to nations’ economic wealth, their migration to Solana as the launch chain of choice validates the robustness of Solana technology compared to Ethereum.

Bitcoin Hyper works by locking Bitcoin on-chain and then minting a wrapped version on its Layer-2.

The process is reversed when it comes to freeing up the wrapped Bitcoin – wrapped BTC is burned and the same amount of Bitcoin unlocked on the base chain.

Bitcoin Hyper is a trustless process utilizing the zero-knowledge proof tech that underpins much of cryptography and is widely used in so-called roll-up systems, where Layer-2 transactions are batched before being recorded on the underlying base chain.

In this way, Bitcoin Hyper opens up the Bitcoin ecosystem to the successful fulfillment of the promise of achieving its digital cash use case.

Bitcoin Hyper Opens the Door to DeFi, dApps, and dPINs

But, with HYPER’s help, Bitcoin will achieve much more. Yes, it will bring meme coins to Bitcoin, but less frivolously, perhaps, it will open the floodgates of liquidity to enter DeFi and the broader decentralized applications space.

It should also be emphasised that this is happening at a time of unprecedented regulatory advancement for the entire crypto ecosystem, which should naturally lead to accelerated adoption.

Stablecoins, for instance, will make it much easier for traditional finance to participate in the cryptocurrency world – note the recent announcement of a partnership between Coinbase and PNC Bank, the seventh-largest bank in the US.

These opportunities also work the other way around – making it much easier for crypto firms to access and disrupt the legacy financial world and other industries.

Bitcoin Hyper will be a valuable weapon for crypto challengers in this brave new world of financial decentralization, from tokenizing real-world assets to the growth of new decentralized physical infrastructure networks.

Get HYPER Today and Own a Piece of Bitcoin’s Future

Head over to the Bitcoin Hyper website to buy HYPER tokens while the current round is still open. You can purchase HYPER using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or credit card.

Also, when you buy HYPER you can start staking straightaway. The dynamic yield is currently sitting at 220% but adjusts as more tokens are staked in the smart contract, so it pays to act now.

For the best presale experience, use the innovative new self-custody wallet leader, Best Wallet. HYPER is featured in the Upcoming Tokens part of the app. Best Wallet has the advantage of making it easy to manage and claim your tokens.

Become part of the vibrant Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X to keep abreast of market-moving news about this revolutionary new breakthrough project.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper Token

