Solana Price Prediction: $90B Giant VanEck Files First Liquid-Staking ETF – Move to $1,000 SOL Beginning Now

This content is provided by a sponsor

Asset management giant VanEck announced a new filing with the US SEC recently for a spot Solana ETF backed by JitoSOL, marking the first attempt to introduce a liquid-staking token within a regulated exchange-traded fund.

This move comes as Solana (SOL) trades near $200 with analysts now eyeing a monumental run toward $1,000 within this cycle.

A New Era for Liquid Staking

Unlike traditional ETFs that directly track a token’s spot price, VanEck’s proposal integrates JitoSOL, a liquid staking token on the Solana blockchain.

Huge news today for Jito, Solana, and defi in the US! The @vaneck_us JitoSOL ETF S-1 was just published – this will be the first 100% LST ETF! We’ve long said a 100% staked ETF will offer investors the best product and we’re excited to see @vaneck_us pushing forward here 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nx0UyjYvlK — buffalu (@buffalu__) August 22, 2025

Currently, at least nine Solana ETF applications await regulatory approval.

Progress toward acceptance became evident when VanEck’s first spot Solana ETF appeared on the DTCC website under the ticker VSOL.

SOL Price Analysis: Targets Set at $1,0000

Solana is consolidating around $188, forming a bullish ascending triangle pattern.

The immediate resistance sits near $205, a breakout above which could trigger strong upside momentum.

Major breakout targets sit at $350, $500, $750, and $1,000 while the RSI is balanced at 48.9, suggesting room for upward momentum.

The MACD shows bullish crossovers building as the ascending support trendline from July remains intact, strengthening the case for a breakout rally.

SOL to $1,000?

With massive breakout targets and major institutions backing the SOL token, investors can expect big rewards in the near future. Nine ETF applications are pending, and Solana’s path toward $1,000 is beginning to take shape.

It seems that for SOL, $1,000 is only a matter of when and not if.

SOL Rally Begins — $SNORT Presale Gathers Steam

While SOL eyes new all-time highs, Snorter Bot ($SNORT) emerges as a Telegram-native trading assistant designed to make on-chain trading faster, simpler, and more secure.

The project has entered the crypto market spotlight with the ongoing presale, raising $3.43 million in its ongoing presale.

It will launch first on Solana, one of the quickest blockchains, and will soon expand to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and others.

What makes Snorter stand out is how beginner-friendly it is while still offering advanced tools for more experienced traders.

Also, the $SNORT token gives users access to special features like lower fees, rewards from staking, and advanced trading options.

Early buyers get staking rewards of up to 130% per annum.

To buy $SNORT at the current price of $0.1025, visit the official Snorter Bot website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

Once done, all you have to do is swap existing crypto or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases