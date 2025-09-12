Solana Price Prediction: Chinese Fashion Giant Buys Millions of SOL – Can SOL Overtake Bitcoin?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Shares of Nasdaq-listed Chinese fashion retailer Mogu (MOGU) surged as much as 76% on Thursday after the company announced a $20 million purchase of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

The online apparel platform, which went public in 2018, said the move was part of its strategy to diversify its treasury and integrate digital assets into its operations for “next-generation AI products and services”.

🚨JUST IN: MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU), a China-based online fashion and lifestyle platform, has approved a strategic allocation of up to $20M into digital currencies, primarily Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, along with related securities and products. pic.twitter.com/ZvZwqzAWjv — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 11, 2025

Why Solana?

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate corporate treasury buys, Mogu’s inclusion of Solana (SOL) stands out.

As the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, Solana is positioned as a faster, lower-cost alternative to Ethereum for building decentralized applications.

A corporate buyer adding SOL alongside BTC and ETH signals growing institutional recognition of the asset.

Solana Price Analysis: What’s Next?

At press time, SOL trades at $237.94, showing strong momentum. The token recently broke out of an ascending wedge and faces resistance near $270.

A confirmed breakout above this level could set up a rally to $500 (108% upside), with the longer-term target at $1,000 (320% upside).

If momentum fails and rejection occurs at resistance, SOL could retrace toward the $150 support zone before attempting another push higher.

Indicators remain favorable as the RSI sits at 69, near overbought but not extreme, while MACD momentum leans positive.

Can SOL Overtake Bitcoin?

Despite Solana’s strong growth and institutional adoption, overtaking Bitcoin remains unlikely in the near term. Bitcoin’s market dominance and status as a corporate treasury standard give it an entrenched lead.

However, Solana’s addition to treasury portfolios suggests it may increasingly be seen as a complement to BTC and ETH, particularly for firms exploring Web3 and AI integration.

SOL Eyes Bitcoin’s Throne – $SNORT Presale Heats Up as Trading Bots Go Mainstream

With SOL seeking to flip BTC, Snorter Bot ($SNORT) is emerging as a next-generation trading assistant designed to bring speed, simplicity, and precision to the world of crypto trading.

Having already raised an impressive $3.8 million in its ongoing presale, Snorter Bot boasts a vibrant and growing community.

Embedded directly within Telegram, the bot allows users to spot, snipe, and manage on-chain tokens in a matter of seconds – all without leaving the chat.

Its initial focus is the Solana ecosystem, known for ultra-fast transactions, but the roadmap extends to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks.

At the center of this ecosystem lies the $SNORT token, the project’s utility currency.

Holding $SNORT unlocks premium features, including lower trading fees, staking rewards, and access to advanced tools such as copy-trading.

The token has a fixed supply of 500 million and early buyers can receive up to 120% per annum in staking rewards.

To buy $SNORT at the current price of $0.1041, simply head over to the official Snorter Bot website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can then use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases