Solana Price Prediction: 8 Wall Street Giants File for SOL ETFs – Final Countdown to $1,000 Begins Now

Eight heavyweight asset managers VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Canary/Marinade, Grayscale, 21Shares, Fidelity, Bitwise, and CoinShares, are all seeking to launch the first mainstream Solana ETF in the United States.

🚨 JUST IN: 🇺🇸 SEC HAS RECEIVED UPDATED S-1 FILINGS FOR SPOT $SOL ETF’S, SIGNALING “POSITIVE BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN THESE ISSUERS AND THE SEC” — TLDR, SOLANA ETF’S ARE COMING VERY SOON!#SOLANA ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Gj0gauzZBy — curb.sol (@CryptoCurb) August 29, 2025

Major Tweaks in Redemption Mechanics

This marks the second consecutive Friday of revisions, coming just a week after several of these firms also reworked their XRP ETF filings.

The latest tweaks center on redemption mechanics, allowing issuers to settle in either cash or Solana itself, a move analysts say could make the funds more attractive to institutions looking for efficient exposure to the token.

Bloomberg’s James Seyffart highlighted that the activity signals healthy dialogue with regulators.

At present, the only US spot Solana ETF live is the REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, which launched July 2 via a regulatory workaround.

But despite being first, it hasn’t drawn significant inflows compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, which have attracted billions.

SOL Price Analysis: Targets at $500 and $1,000

Technically, Solana is showing signs of preparing for its next major breakout. On the daily chart, SOL trades at $202, consolidating near the upper boundary of an ascending channel.

A confirmed breakout above the $220–$230 resistance zone could ignite a parabolic run. The first target lies at $500, a psychological milestone aligned with Fibonacci extensions.

If momentum sustains, the path opens toward $1,000, Solana’s most ambitious target yet, as institutions pour in through ETF-driven demand.

On the other hand, failure to hold above $200 could trigger a correction back toward the $140–$120 support zone, where buyers may re-enter.

Solana Is Gearing for a Rally?

With eight Wall Street giants revising their applications, the probability of eventual approval has never looked higher.

If the bullish momentum aligns with a regulatory green light, Solana’s march toward $500, and eventually $1,000, could accelerate dramatically.

SOL Gains Momentum, $SNORT Presale Rakes in Millions

While SOL builds optimism, Snorter Bot ($SNORT), a Telegram-based trading assistant designed to make on-chain token trading faster, simpler, and more efficient, has raised a whopping $3.6 million in its ongoing presale!

Initially focused on the high-speed Solana ecosystem, it is set to expand to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and other EVM-compatible networks in the future.

By operating directly within Telegram, Snorter Bot provides retail users and active traders with a convenient way to spot, snipe, and manage tokens without leaving the app.

The $SNORT utility token gives access to premium features such as low transaction fees, automated sniping, copy-trading, staking rewards, and community incentives.

Each token can be bought at the current price of $0.1031 and early buyers can stake their tokens for a massive 127% in staking rewards.

To buy early, simply visit the official Snorter Bot website and connect a supported wallet, like Best Wallet.

You can use crypto or a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

