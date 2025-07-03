Solana Price Prediction – Wall Street Treasury Firm Deploys $112M Into SOL: What Do They Know That You Don’t?

This content is provided by a sponsor

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), a Wall Street-style treasury firm, has committed $112.5 million in a high-stakes private placement aimed at acquiring Solana (SOL) tokens – with a mix of convertible notes and a complex financial hedge strategy.

DDC’s $112M Bet on Solana

DDC announced it will issue convertible notes maturing in 2030 with a 5.5% interest rate and a 10% conversion premium over SOL’s July 1 closing price of $21.01. If the notes’ full options are exercised, the funding round could rise to $132.2 million.

According to the firm, around $75.6 million will be directed toward a “prepaid forward” – a structure allowing investors to hedge their risk by establishing short positions tied to the notes.

Technical Setup: Reverse H&S Hints at Breakout

On the 4-hour chart, SOL is trading at $155.35, forming a textbook inverse head and shoulders pattern within a descending channel.

It recently broke out of the neckline around $150, indicating bullish strength. The potential breakout target from this reversal pattern points toward the $175–$180 range, should the bullish momentum sustain.

Meanwhile, the RSI sits at 61.97, showing growing buying strength but still below overbought levels. The MACD has crossed bullish, with the signal line lagging upward – confirming momentum favoring the bulls.

Further, the Balance of Power (BoP) remains slightly negative, suggesting temporary hesitation, but this could flip rapidly if volume increases on the breakout.

If SOL holds above $150 and confirms the breakout, the short-term target stands at $160 while the mid-term target is at $175–$180. The long-term upside is $200+ if broader market tailwinds follow

Unlike retail investors reacting to daily price action, firms like DDC are positioning themselves to profit from Solana’s financialization, ecosystem growth, and scalable staking model – well before regulatory clarity arrives.

Their sophisticated hedging with prepaid forwards and debt notes suggests they’re anticipating volatility – but betting on explosive upside.

SOL Poised for Gains – Snorter Bot Is Raising Millions!

While SOL token is eyeing an explosive rally, Snorter Bot ($SNORT) – an on-chain trading assistant that blends Telegram-native ease with professional-grade crypto trading tools – has raised a significant $1.5 million in its ongoing rally.

Snorter doesn’t just sniff out the best tokens – it helps you snipe, swap, and secure your crypto profits with speed and safety.

Built initially for the Solana ecosystem, Snorter Bot offers traders a streamlined, ultra-fast interface to navigate the market chaos. Whether it’s swapping tokens with front-run protection, sniping new launches, or avoiding scam contracts, Snorter does the dirty work in seconds.

Also, the participants in the $SNORT token presale can stake their tokens for estimated returns of a massive 233% per annum. Simply visit the official Snorter Bot website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet to get started.

Finally, you can swap crypto or use a card to complete your $SNORT purchase with ease.

