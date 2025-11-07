Solana Price Refuses to Pump Following ETF Approval: Investors Consider BlockchainFX

This content is provided by a sponsor

The launch of the first U.S. Solana ETF, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), on October 28, 2025, was a moment many in the crypto world were watching closely.

The ETF hit the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with strong numbers, drawing in $69 million in inflows and over $56 million in first-day trading volume.

Despite that fanfare, Solana’s price movement has been disappointing. Over the past three weeks, it has slipped around 14%. The ETF’s debut did not trigger the kind of dramatic spike many had hoped for.

This echoes what we saw earlier with the Ethereum ETF. Institutional interest rose, the headlines jumped, but the token itself did not break out in a major way. Some investors are still waiting for a second wind from Solana, but others are shifting focus.

They are looking at what could be the next big thing, and the answer might be BlockchainFX ($BFX), a token that has not yet fully caught the market’s attention but carries what they believe could be 50x to 1000x potential.

BlockchainFX: The Next Potential 50x to 100x Token

BlockchainFX is positioning itself as a different kind of project. It claims to be the first crypto-native trading super app that unites blockchain and global finance. On the same platform, you can trade more than 500 assets, including crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds.

That level of access puts it in a different category compared to many previous token launches. If the model works, BFX could become part of a functioning ecosystem that bridges crypto and traditional markets.

BFX token has a revenue-sharing model. Holders of the token earn daily rewards in BFX and USDT drawn from up to 70% of the platform’s trading fees. Every trade on the platform contributes to rewards for token holders.

Why BFX Could See 50x Pump Following Launch

There are some factors that indicate BFX could see a big pump when it launches. Let’s look at some of them.

High Presale Growth and Investor Confidence

BFX presale has already raised more than $10 million. Many presales do not reach that level so quickly. That commitment suggests that investors believe something real is being built here.

Multipurpose Utility

BFX is designed to appeal to a broad investor base. It opens access to traditional asset classes such as stocks, forex, and bonds. This means its potential market is much larger than pure crypto tokens. If BlockchainFX manages to attract even a small portion of that audience, BFX adoption and usage could grow significantly.

Real-World Application

Beyond trading, BlockchainFX offers practical tools like the BFX Visa Card. This card, available in metal or 18 karat gold editions, allows users to top up with BFX and other cryptocurrencies, spend globally, withdraw from ATMs up to $10,000 monthly, and transact up to $100,000 per transaction. Having a real card for everyday use adds a level of practicality that many tokens do not offer.

Early Adoption

The project already has more than 15,000 users. Its plans include listing on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. These listings are expected to increase BFX’s visibility and trading volume. If the token secures listings on large exchanges, it could open the door to even more investor participation and liquidity.

Security and Tokenomics that Support Growth

BlockchainFX has been audited by trusted third-party firms such as CertiK and Coinsult. The team has also completed KYC verification. From a tokenomics perspective, BFX follows three key principles.

50% of all trading fees are distributed to stakers, 20% are used for daily buybacks, and half of those buy-back tokens are permanently burned. This system is designed to support demand and gradually reduce supply over time.

Benefits of Buying BFX During the Presale

Joining the BFX presale offers several advantages compared to waiting for the official launch.

The token price is lowest during the presale. This gives early buyers a chance to secure better value before it reaches the open market.

Participants also receive bonuses such as a premium Visa card, available in metal or 18 karat gold, free trading credits, and daily USDT and BFX rewards.

In addition, investors who buy $1,000 or above can join the founder’s club. This will help them gain special NFTs, bonus tokens, and more. There is also a bigger buy-in competition where the top ten presale participants share a $100,000 prize pool in BFX.

How to Buy at the Presale

If you want to join the presale, connect your crypto wallet and decide how much BFX you want to purchase. Choose your payment method from ETH, BNB, BTC, SOL, ADA, LTC, XRP, or even a regular bank card.

You can use the prompt code “EXTRA30” to get more tokens during purchase.

After your purchase is complete, rewards begin to accumulate automatically every 24 hours in both BFX and USDT. At the end of the presale, claiming your tokens only takes one click.

Join the BlockchainFX community on X (Twitter) and Telegram.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.