Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan is betting that tokenized stock trading will make Solana one of the largest networks in crypto. In a Real Vision interview published Tuesday, he said Solana could be worth $300 billion within five years if it handles 10% of global stock trading.

He called that “a completely reasonable valuation.” Solana’s market value today is about $40 billion, so his target is roughly 7.5 times higher.

LATEST: ⚡️ Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says Solana could become “a $300 billion chain” in five years if it captures 10% of global stock trading via tokenization, telling Real Vision it’s “a completely reasonable valuation. pic.twitter.com/ws7EFgBTk2 — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) November 25, 2026

Solana’s own fees show how far the network still has to go. It collected $229 million in transaction fees over the past 12 months, about 1/33 of the revenue in Hougan’s scenario.

SOL trades near $67.81, down 77% from its January 2025 record and 2.7% lower on the day.

Hougan’s $300 Billion Tokenized Stock Math

Hougan spoke to Real Vision at Solana’s Breakpoint conference in London. CoinMarketCap’s report of the interview lays out his math:

The market: about $300 trillion of stocks change hands worldwide each year.

about $300 trillion of stocks change hands worldwide each year. Solana’s slice: if 10% of that trading moves onto Solana as tokens, the network earns “something like $7 or $8 billion in revenue” a year.

if 10% of that trading moves onto Solana as tokens, the network earns “something like $7 or $8 billion in revenue” a year. The valuation: at roughly 50 times revenue, that gets him to $300 billion.

at roughly 50 times revenue, that gets him to $300 billion. The starting point: he puts Solana’s share of tokenized stock trading at roughly 42% today and expects it to top 50%.

A tokenized stock is a blockchain token that tracks a share such as Nvidia or Tesla. It can trade around the clock and settle in seconds.

Hougan was less upbeat on Ethereum, which still holds more tokenized assets overall. He said some ETH holders are “probably going to step out of the asset,” adding: “We’ll see which ends up being more valuable.”

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The Tokenized Stock Market Is Still Worth Just $3.6 Billion

For Hougan’s forecast, the size of today’s market matters. It is growing, but it starts small. The rwa.xyz stocks dashboard counted $3.57 billion of tokenized shares in investors’ hands on Wednesday, held across 5 million wallets.

Biggest issuers: bStocks leads with $1.3 billion, followed by Ondo with $861 million and xStocks with $691 million.

bStocks leads with $1.3 billion, followed by Ondo with $861 million and xStocks with $691 million. On Solana: several of the largest tokens trade there, including xStocks’ Strategy preferred shares (STRCx), Nvidia (NVDAx) and S&P 500 (SPYx) tokens.

several of the largest tokens trade there, including xStocks’ Strategy preferred shares (STRCx), Nvidia (NVDAx) and S&P 500 (SPYx) tokens. Activity: these tokens moved $95.5 billion between wallets over the past month.

That last number puts Hougan’s goal in perspective. Ten percent of global stock trading comes to about $2.5 trillion a month. Even counting every token transfer as a trade, tokenized shares on all chains are at about 4% of that.

Solana Fees Would Need to Grow 33 Times From Tokenized Stock Trading

The key test for Hougan’s case is fees, because his math rests on them. We added up the base and priority fees users paid on the network, using DefiLlama’s Solana fee data.

Past 12 months: $229 million in fees, down from $645 million in 2025 and $713 million in 2024.

$229 million in fees, down from $645 million in 2025 and $713 million in 2024. Past 30 days: $13.4 million, about half the $25.4 million of the month before.

$13.4 million, about half the $25.4 million of the month before. The gap: $7 billion to $8 billion a year is 31 to 35 times what Solana collected over the past year.

January 2025 alone, the month of the TRUMP memecoin launch, brought in $241 million, and that memecoin frenzy has faded. Trading in tokenized shares would need to replace it many times over for Hougan’s math to work.

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SOL Price Analysis: Solana Needs To Hold This Support

SOL trades at $67.81, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $87.50, and its 200-day EMA at $94.09.

Resistance: $75.70, a ceiling that capped SOL in June, July and August and again on three days in a row from November 17. Above that sits $78.50, the July highs that rejected SOL again on Monday.

$75.70, a ceiling that capped SOL in June, July and August and again on three days in a row from November 17. Above that sits $78.50, the July highs that rejected SOL again on Monday. Support: $67.20, which held in June and on November 15 and 20, and was tested again on Wednesday. Below that sits Saturday’s $64.87 low.

SOLUSDT 1D chart. Source: TradingView

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $75.70 $78.50, the July highs Holding pattern Price stays between $67.20 and $75.70 A base while the new market grows Sell-off A daily close below $67.20 $64.87, Saturday’s low

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Hougan’s tokenized stock forecast gives SOL a long-term story. For the price, the signal to watch is a daily close back above $75.70.

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