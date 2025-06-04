This content is provided by a sponsor

Solaxy ($SOLX) is fast approaching $44 million raised in its presale. It has just released the first-ever Solana Layer-2 public testnet.

With just 12 days remaining before the token lists on major exchanges, many are calling the birth of Solaxy the spark Solana ($SOL) needs to reassert its long-term value and reclaim investor attention.

Despite broader bullishness in the crypto market, $SOL has lagged, even as institutional players continue placing long-term bets on its potential. Some are now asking whether Solana still has what it takes to reclaim and break past its previous highs.

Solaxy’s thesis is clear: by going live as Solana’s first Layer-2, it will upgrade the network’s capabilities, remove long-standing technical bottlenecks, and finally unlock the performance Solana has always promised.

But time is running out. Once $SOLX lists on major exchanges, a wave of new exposure could follow – and if the project delivers, the token’s price could move quickly.

Right now, the $SOLX presale offers the lowest possible entry point. Tokens are currently priced at $0.001744, but the price increases every two days as the sale nears its final phase.

Can Solana Reach $295?

After briefly spiking to $184 in mid-May during Bitcoin’s run toward its all-time high, $SOL has since cooled, now trading around $150.

The broader macro environment shows signs of easing monetary policies, with central banks like the ECB implementing rate cuts and South Korea’s central bank following suit. While the BoE has held rates steady, it remains open to future adjustments.

These developments are generally bullish for crypto markets. However, recent volatility may stem from renewed trade tensions, notably the U.S. increasing tariffs on key imports, which could affect global risk sentiment.

One specific factor that may have contributed to $SOL’s recent drop from $162 to $156 was Pump.fun’s announcement of a $1 billion token sale, aimed at a $4 billion valuation.

The Solana-based meme coin launchpad’s move didn’t sit well with traders, sparking a sharp pullback in several tokens launched through the platform. Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN), Moo Deng ($MOODENG), and Gotseus Maximus ($GOAT) all fell overnight by 7.4%, 7.6%, and 4.6%, respectively.

Solana’s January peak of $295 now feels distant. With Bitcoin still holding firm around $105,000, the question lingers: is the market underpricing $SOL?

Maybe. Or maybe it’s waiting on a major inflection point for the ecosystem: the launch of Solaxy.

As Solana’s first Layer-2, Solaxy is being positioned as the upgrade that could make Solana more scalable, efficient, and future-proof, precisely what it needs to regain investor confidence.

Is Solaxy Bullish for Solana?

Solana isn’t broken – it’s booming. With blazing-fast speeds and ultra-low fees, it has become the go-to chain for meme coins, NFTs, DeFi, and high-frequency trading.

But that surge in usage has brought congestion and scalability pressure – signs of a network running at full tilt.

It’s a familiar story. Ethereum didn’t collapse under similar pressure – it scaled. Rollups like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base gave Ethereum the flexibility to grow without sacrificing security or decentralization.

Solana is poised to make the same leap, not because it’s struggling, but because demand is outpacing base-layer capacity.

As Solana’s first Layer-2, Solaxy brings modular infrastructure, roll-up bundling, and off-chain enhanced processing tailored to high-frequency dApps like on-chain games, meme coin launches, and real-time DeFi apps. It’s designed to handle scale without friction.

And that matters for $SOL. Because when a Layer-1 gains the ability to scale effortlessly, activity surges – and so does demand for the base token. Arbitrum and Optimism didn’t just grow Ethereum’s ecosystem – they unlocked a new wave of utility, TVL, and price action.

Solaxy could do the same for Solana. By giving developers the tools to build faster and at scale, Solaxy turns Solana into a long-term, future-proof ecosystem – and $SOL becomes the asset powering it all.

The real question? Not if Solana is undervalued now… but for how much longer?

Solaxy Launches Scaling Testnet for Solana

The inflection point might be closer than expected, because while the broader market debates Solana’s worth, Solaxy is already demonstrating real, measurable progress.

This week, Solaxy launched its public testnet – the first operational Layer-2 environment built for the Solana ecosystem. And it’s not just a technical preview. It’s a full-featured rollout showcasing how Solana can scale without compromising its native speed or tooling.

Early users can now:

Bridge SOL from Solana Devnet to Solaxy via bridge.solaxy.io

Transfer assets across the rollup seamlessly

Deploy smart contracts using Solana’s existing development stack

Explore everything through the dedicated Solaxy Explorer

More features are already on the way. Native DEX trading and Igniter launchpad integrations are slated to go live soon, expanding Solaxy’s footprint as the first rollup-native solution tailored to Solana’s high-throughput demands.

Solana May Be Undervalued Until Solaxy Presale Is Over

The sentiment that Solana is underpriced could shift once Solaxy officially launches. And as an early backer, this is your chance to be part of what could become the defining Layer-2 ecosystem on Solana – and potentially the go-to solution for the network’s long-standing scalability issues.

And if there’s one thing that maximizes crypto returns, it’s timing.

For something as powerful and, arguably, more scalable than Solana itself, this is still a steal. Especially considering nearly $44 million has already been raised, and more than 12 billion $SOLX tokens are now staked. Investor confidence is strong and building fast.

Once trading begins, Solaxy could follow a similar trajectory to $SOL, which delivered a staggering 1,334x return from its launch to its all-time high. Such a sentiment is echoed by popular crypto news outlet Cryptonews.

How to Join the Solaxy Presale’s Last 12 Days

All tokens purchased can be staked immediately, with staking currently offering up to 92% dynamic APY, adjusted in real time based on total pool participation.

