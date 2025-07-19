SpacePay Raises $1.1M to Bring Crypto Payments to Everyday Card Machines

This content is provided by a sponsor

Most cryptocurrency projects promise everything but deliver nothing of value. People get excited about flashy presentations and celebrity endorsements, then watch their money disappear into projects that never work properly. SpacePay takes an entirely different approach by solving real problems that crypto holders face every day.

This London-based startup enables merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments through their existing Android card machines with just a software update. The platform supports over 325 wallets, charges a transaction fee of only 0.5%, and instantly converts cryptocurrency to fiat currency for merchants.

SpacePay has already raised over $1.1 million in its presale, with $SPY tokens currently priced at $0.003181.

Why SpacePay Stands Out as a Top Altcoin Choice

The crypto payment space has been broken for years. Most solutions either overcomplicate things or ignore what merchants actually need. Walk into any coffee shop and try paying with Bitcoin. You’ll likely receive confused looks from staff who are unfamiliar with handling crypto transactions.

SpacePay addresses this issue by utilizing equipment that businesses already own. Those Android payment terminals sitting on counters everywhere can handle crypto payments after a simple software update. No expensive new hardware required. No weeks of training staff on complicated systems.

What makes this particularly smart is how SpacePay handles price volatility. When someone pays with cryptocurrency, merchants receive their local currency immediately. A $50 restaurant bill stays exactly $50 in the business owner’s account, even if Bitcoin drops 20% an hour later. This removes the biggest fear that keeps shop owners away from accepting digital payments.

The platform works with all major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Binance Coin, MATIC, and USDT. Customers can spend whatever coins they already hold without converting to specific tokens first. This flexibility matters because crypto users are particular about their wallet preferences.

How This Crypto Payment Solution Works

Think about buying your morning coffee and paying with the Ethereum sitting in your phone wallet. The whole process takes about ten seconds. You scan a QR code, confirm the amount, and walk away with your coffee. The merchant sees a regular payment in dollars hitting their account.

The system integrates seamlessly with hundreds of different cryptocurrency wallets. Someone might prefer MetaMask while their friend uses Trust Wallet or something completely different. SpacePay doesn’t care which app people choose because compatibility is built into the platform.

For merchants, the experience feels completely normal. They see standard payments hitting their accounts in whatever currency they use for business. Behind the scenes, SpacePay handles all the technical complexity. Business owners never need to touch actual cryptocurrency or understand blockchain technology.

This practical approach explains why businesses actually want to use SpacePay. Both merchants and customers can stick with familiar tools and processes. When something doesn’t require a complete overhaul of how you do business, adoption happens much faster.

Smart Economics Behind SpacePay’s Low-Fee Model

Most payment companies charge businesses between 2% and 4% for every transaction. Those percentages add up quickly when you calculate them across monthly sales volumes. A busy restaurant processing $40,000 monthly could save over $1,000 every month just by switching to SpacePay’s 0.5% fee structure.

The savings work because SpacePay eliminates middlemen from the payment process. Traditional credit card payments bounce between multiple companies, with everyone taking their cut along the way. SpacePay creates a more direct route using blockchain technology, which means fewer hands grabbing pieces of each transaction.

Customers don’t get hit with extra charges either. When someone pays with crypto, they only cover the standard network fees their chosen blockchain requires. SpacePay doesn’t add additional charges on top of those basic costs.

This fee structure benefits everyone involved. Merchants save money on processing costs while customers get a simple way to spend their cryptocurrency holdings. The economics make sense for both sides of every transaction.

Why This Presale Momentum Looks Sustainable

The $SPY token creates genuine value rather than empty speculation. Token holders receive voting rights on platform decisions and access to revenue-sharing arrangements. Monthly rewards go to active community members, while early access to new features provides concrete advantages.

SpacePay created exactly 34 billion tokens with a fair distribution structure. The public gets 20% through the presale phase. The rest goes toward building the platform, forming partnerships, getting the word out, and rewarding users.

The founders only grabbed 5% for themselves – a good sign they’re focused on building something that lasts instead of making a quick profit.

The presale has pulled in over $1.1 million so far, which funds ongoing development and getting more merchants on board. This money supports actual work rather than just marketing campaigns. The project has already built a working product and maintains focus on regulatory compliance.

Anyone interested in participating in the $SPY token presale can visit SpacePay’s official website and connect their crypto wallet. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, or regular bank cards for those new to cryptocurrency.

At the current price of $0.003181 per token, participants can select their desired amount and complete the purchase following simple instructions on the website.

