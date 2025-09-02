SPARKVIA (SPK) Public Sale Is Live – Inside Sparkvia AI Writing Platform, First XRPL-Native Credit System for Creators

This content is provided by a sponsor

Sparkvia AI today announced that the SPARK (SPK) public sale is live, opening access to the utility token that powers Sparkvia’s pay-as-you-go writing credits on the XRP Ledger. Participants can review terms, eligibility, and step-by-step instructions on the website.

Sparkvia AI is the first full AI writing platform built on XRPL, replacing subscriptions with on-demand Spark credits that map directly to usage, drafting blog posts, website copy, social captions, product descriptions, newsletters, and more. SPARK (SPK) deepens this model by enabling creators to acquire credits and unlock premium features with a token designed for Sparkvia’s on-chain economy. New accounts receive 100 free Spark credits to test the tools before topping up with XRP or, post-sale, with SPK.

Zayven Annati, founder of Sparkvia AI, said:

“SPARK links real creative work to real on-chain utility. By launching on the XRP Ledger, we combine production-grade AI writing with fast settlement, low fees, and transparent billing so teams only pay for what they use.”

Sparkvia’s shipped toolkit focuses on the highest-impact tasks: AI Writer for instant first drafts, Creative Home Page for conversion-ready site copy, Advanced Blog Post Writer for long-form SEO, Grammar & Style Editor for clarity and tone, and All-in-One Social Post for platform-specific captions. With credits recorded on-chain, teams can forecast spend and reconcile output without month-end surprises.

How to Participate in the Sale

Visit our website, review the sale parameters, then send XRP to the presale wallet displayed on the page to finalize participation on-chain. After the XRPL transaction settles, your allocation is recorded, and delivery details are provided on the sale portal.

The SPARK public sale is now open. Interested participants should consult the sale page for current parameters, regional eligibility, and risk disclosures. Further updates will be posted on the sale portal.

About Sparkvia AI

Sparkvia AI is an AI-driven writing platform on the XRP Ledger that delivers fast, transparent, pay-as-you-go access to advanced content tools through on-chain credits. The company was founded by Zayven Annati and is headquartered in Malta.

