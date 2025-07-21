Stablecoins Are Taking Over – Best Wallet Raises $14M as Current Round Nears Its End

This content is provided by a sponsor

The GENIUS Act, signed into law last week, marks a major milestone for crypto – officially ushering in a new era for regulated stablecoins.

So now it begs the question: is your Web3 wallet ready for the shift? Best Wallet (BEST), one of the fastest-growing Web3 wallets in the space, just capped off a huge weekend that pushed its presale funding total to over $14 million.

Early investors are evidently making a clear wager on its potential to provide the infrastructure needed to help users fully capitalize on what’s next.

As stablecoins enter the mainstream, Best Wallet delivers the performance, accessibility, and smart tooling needed to help users capitalize on this regulatory breakthrough – whether that means moving fast or playing the long game.

But time is running out. Less than 48 hours remain to join the current presale round at $0.025365 per BEST token before the price gets more expensive in the next phase.

Digital Dollars Need Wallets Built for the Future

Last week, the GENIUS Act was signed into law, establishing a federal framework for dollar-backed stablecoins in the U.S.

For stablecoins, this means mandatory 1:1 fiat reserves, regular audits, and compliance with anti‑money laundering and consumer protection standards, which essentially legitimizes USD-pegged digital assets within regulated finance.

✅ GENIUS ACT SIGNED INTO LAW “The GENIUS Act creates a clear and simple regulatory framework to establish & unleash the immense promise of dollar-backed stablecoins. This could be perhaps the GREATEST revolution in financial technology since the birth of the internet itself.” pic.twitter.com/CH5pnznAuf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 18, 2025

With clear rules and oversight now in place, institutions and fintechs can finally start integrating stablecoins into real-world financial activity – from settling merchant payments to streamlining cross-border transfers and even modernizing payroll systems.

That’s why institutions like JPMorgan know they can’t afford to ignore what could become the next evolution of U.S. dollar infrastructure, especially as fintechs race to deliver faster, programmable alternatives.

More importantly, it signals that user infrastructure will need to evolve, necessitating wallets built to meet regulatory standards while still delivering practical, everyday utility.

Best Wallet was made for this precise moment when stablecoins, and perhaps the broader crypto ecosystem, move beyond early adoption and enter a phase of full real-world integration.

Best Wallet Is Built for the Next Era of Crypto Payments

Best Wallet is the infrastructure upgrade that’s necessary for the next phase of crypto because it’s the only one that’s been designed to keep up with what’s coming.

While most wallets treat fiat on-ramps as secondary, Best Wallet puts real-world usability front and center. Integrations with MoonPay, Alchemy Pay, and other fiat gateways have been live since day one, giving users a direct path to stablecoin access without unnecessary steps or delays.

That kind of frictionless entry is essential as stablecoins evolve beyond trading into everyday financial tools. Whether it’s sending funds, topping up balances, or moving between assets, Best Wallet turns what used to be multi-step tasks into a streamlined, intuitive experience.

Its native token, BEST, will play a key role in this shift. As part of Phase 4 on the roadmap, users will gain access to gas token-free transactions and automated DCA buy/sell features – both of which are rare even among top-tier wallets.

These reflect deep planning around how real users manage long-term exposure in crypto without needing to babysit every move.

Coming even sooner is the Best Card launch in Phase 3. With stablecoins already held inside the app, users will be able to fund real-world purchases in a few taps without needing to transfer to an exchange or off-ramp elsewhere.

Best Wallet is built with tomorrow’s crypto landscape in mind – and that makes all the difference.

More Than 274 Million BEST Tokens Now Staked

Those who’ve been tracking Best Wallet’s growth would already know the numbers speak volumes. The Web3 wallet has already crossed 250,000 monthly active users, which is a major feat for a product that only just celebrated its first year.

That momentum is echoed in its presale as a majority of presale investors have committed over 274 million BEST tokens to the native staking pool, currently earning a dynamic APY of 97%. Early backers locked in discounted BEST and staked immediately – securing a strong position ahead of its major exchange debut.

But as mentioned earlier, utility is the bigger story – because beyond staking, BEST tokens unlock access to key features, including Upcoming Tokens, Best Wallet’s in-app discovery tool for spotting early-stage crypto projects with high upside.

Upcoming Tokens flagged BTC Bull (BTCBULL) ahead of its 112% first-week gain upon listing, and Pepe Unchained (PEPU) before its explosive 700% rally from presale levels.

Now it’s surfacing what could be the next major breakouts: Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer-2 chain built with Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) speed, and Snorter Token (SNORT), one of the most cost-efficient Telegram trading bots in the industry.

So whether it’s staking BEST or scouting early-stage winners, Best Wallet users are already staying ahead while seeing its edge in action.

Don’t Just Witness the Stablecoin Revolution – Lead It with BEST

Stablecoin regulation is just the beginning. What comes next is a broader phase of real-world utility, deeper adoption, and accelerated innovation – and Best Wallet was built from day one to thrive in it.

Whether you want seamless access to stablecoins, powerful transaction tools, or exposure to early-stage crypto opportunities, Best Wallet puts it all in one place. Your edge? Holding BEST.

Become a user, a token holder – or both.

To scoop up BEST tokens, head to the Best Wallet presale website. Tokens can be purchased directly in-app using a bank card, or by swapping ETH or USDT.

To stay plugged in, follow Best Wallet on X, join the Telegram community, or hop into Discord for deeper dives.

Visit the Best Wallet site to get started.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

