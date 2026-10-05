Starknet crypto token trades near $0.0576, up about 8.7% over 24 hours. It briefly touched $0.0607, its highest level since May. The rally builds on a sharp breakout above $0.05 over the weekend. The next test is whether buyers can defend that level, now the key support behind the breakout.

STRK spent more than a week stuck near $0.041–$0.044 before breaking out on October 3. Since then, it has gained about 48% over seven days and nearly doubled over the past month. It remains about 62% lower than a year ago.

🔥 $STRK is finally getting a second narrative that actually changes demand. The first one was simple:

Starknet = Ethereum ZK L2 & the market stopped caring. The new thesis is Bitcoin + privacy, and this one has a clearer connection to the token. That’s very important for… https://t.co/SpNhwQ03o6 pic.twitter.com/2KIQJv58xP — Karamata_ 💎 (@Karamata2_2) October 5, 2026

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Starknet Crypto: Can STRK Hold $0.05 After Its Breakout?

Trading activity has surged. Daily volume stands near $155 million, and STRK’s market cap is about $428 million, putting it back among the top 100 tokens.

Momentum indicators back the move. On the daily chart, the MACD line sits at 0.0057, above its signal line at 0.0042, with a positive histogram. On the weekly chart, RSI has also turned higher after months of bullish divergence.

Still, price matters more than indicators. The daily chart shows two clear levels for Starknet crypto:

Resistance: $0.065, the May high

Support: $0.05, then $0.041 and $0.037

Bull case: STRK holds above $0.05 and breaks $0.065. That would mark its highest level since February and confirm the breakout.

Bear case: A decisive drop below $0.05 would weaken the setup and bring the $0.041 consolidation zone back into view.

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Who Is Buying Starknet’s STRK Token?

bought $740k of starknet this week (yes, seriously). here's the thinking, and i'll say up front that this is one of the grossest charts i've ever seen and makes me want to throw up. it's down about 99% from the launch highs and it's been down only for 2.5 years. i'd guess 99… pic.twitter.com/J2Pr3NQMzg — Pumponomics (@ThePumponomics) October 3, 2026

On-chain data points to accumulation, though not proof of broad demand. A wallet linked to Quanterty bought 17.4 million STRK, worth about $767,000. Pumpnomics said it bought about $740,000 in STRK over the past week.

STRK’s spot netflow on October 4 was negative $731,000, meaning more tokens left exchanges than arrived. That often signals buying, though withdrawals alone cannot confirm it.

Derivatives activity is rising too. CoinGlass data showed open interest up 4% to $86.5 million, with derivatives volume up 76%. That shows more active trading, but not whether traders lean long or short.

Derivatives, Reported Buying, and Privacy DeFi Interest: Is Starknet Seeing Real Network Demand?

There are early signs. Starknet cleared $50,000 in weekly revenue for the first time, earning $53,676 over seven days, Chainspect data shows. The figure is small, but it shows fees starting to grow. Starknet’s total value locked stands near $307 million.

Privacy-focused DeFi may also be helping. X users Blue Clarity and Pumpnomics highlighted Starknet apps such as a privacy pool, private swaps, and perpetuals. STRK itself is not a privacy coin, and app interest alone does not guarantee lasting token demand.

Supply is worth watching. About 7.42 billion of STRK’s 10 billion maximum supply is in circulation, so future unlocks could add selling pressure.

For now, the key question is simple: can Starknet’s STRK hold $0.05 long enough to challenge $0.065?

Put Your Money Where Your Mouth is On Polymarket

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