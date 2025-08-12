Stellar Price Prediction: XLM Gains Momentum with XRP Rally – Could Stellar Overtake Ripple?

This content is provided by a sponsor

Stellar (XLM) has been quietly building momentum over the past week, gaining almost 9% to trade at $0.4406 at the time of writing.

The token climbed from a daily low of $0.4282 to a high of $0.4481, fueled in part by renewed optimism in the altcoin market following XRP’s recent rally.

While XLM is still down 53.66% from its all-time high of $0.9381 reached over eight years ago, its market cap of $13.82 billion currently places it 13th on CoinMarketCap.

XLM Price Analysis: $10 in Sight as Momentum Builds

Stellar (XLM) is showing explosive potential after breaking out of a prolonged downtrend and reclaiming key price levels.

Now trading around $0.45, the token has room to run, with the chart pointing to a clear path toward its next major targets.

The immediate resistance sits at $0.64, and a clean break above this could open the door to a strong rally toward the $2 zone.

This area marks a critical psychological and technical level, and breaching it would confirm a massive bullish reversal.

From there, the upside could accelerate rapidly, with the chart suggesting a possible move toward the $10 target in this cycle.

The RSI remains in bullish territory at 59.57, leaving room for further gains before hitting overbought conditions, while rising volume shows growing market interest.

If momentum continues to build, Stellar could be one of the standout performers of the coming months, with $10 no longer looking like a far-off dream, but a feasible milestone in this bull run.

XLM vs. XRP – Could Stellar Overtake Ripple?

Despite XRP being the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at $8.28 billion, XLM’s recent momentum has sparked speculation about whether Stellar could close the gap or even surpass Ripple’s valuation in the future.

While such a shift would require massive capital inflows, the current setup suggests Stellar is positioning itself for a potential breakout that could reshape the current altcoin rankings.

With XLM Gaining on XRP, $BEST Takes Market Spotlight

While XLM has been matching XRP’s strong performance this year, the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is making big waves of its own, having already raised $14.66 million in its ongoing presale.

Best Wallet is a mobile-first crypto wallet that gives you full control of your assets. No ID checks are required, and your funds always stay in your hands, not on an exchange.

It works with thousands of cryptocurrencies across more than 50 major blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many more.

Inside the app, you can buy, swap, store, and sell your crypto, making it a complete all-in-one management tool.

The $BEST token powers the entire ecosystem, giving holders real perks like lower transaction fees, early access to top presales, and rewards through periodic $BEST airdrops, all designed to benefit the most active members of the community.

Early buyers of the $BEST token are also eligible for staking rewards with the current rate being

92% per annum. Simply visit the official Best Wallet Token website to purchase $BEST tokens at the current price of $0.025475, with 1 day, 6 hours until the next price increase.

Connect a supported wallet like the Best Wallet and swap crypto, or use a debit/credit card to complete the transaction.

