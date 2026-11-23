Strategy MSTR stock closed at $77.80 on Friday, November 20, its lowest close in at least two years, after a crypto sell-off sent Bitcoin (BTC) toward $55,000. Tom Lee’s Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) fell 14% the same day to $12.98.

Both stocks have fallen harder than the coins they hold. Since October 6, Strategy MSTR stock has lost 53% while Bitcoin fell 31% to Friday’s close. Bitmine dropped 51% as Ether (ETH) fell 40%.

The two companies are now sitting on big paper losses. Strategy is about $12 billion underwater on its Bitcoin, and Bitmine roughly $10 billion on its Ethereum.

Both stocks bounced about 8% to 9% in pre-market trading on Monday. Yet the recovery remains uncertain, as Bitcoin still needs a daily close above $62K to confirm the reversal. So, how deep is the hole, and what happens to MSTR and BMNR if BTC loses $55,000?

Strategy’s Bitcoin Premium Disappears as Strategy MSTR Falls Below Its Holdings

Strategy owned 850,849 BTC as of November 15, bought for $64.20 billion at an average of $75,452 per coin, its latest SEC filing shows.

With Bitcoin at $61,345, that stack is worth about $52.2 billion. That leaves Strategy 19% below its cost, a paper loss of around $12 billion. Bitcoin needs to climb about 23% just to get the company back to break-even.

The bigger problem for shareholders is the valuation. Counting its debt and preferred stock, and netting out cash, the company is valued at about 0.94 times its bitcoin, our estimate shows. Strategy MSTR stock used to trade at a premium to its coins, and that premium paid for the buying.

Below one, the model works in reverse. Selling new shares to buy bitcoin shrinks each share’s claim on the coins. Strategy kept doing it anyway, selling 2.1 million MSTR shares in the week to November 15 to buy 485 BTC at $68,887. It also spent $228 million buying back its STRC preferred stock.

The debt is not the immediate threat. Strategy owes about $6.7 billion in convertible notes and has $14.1 billion of preferred stock, roughly $20.8 billion in all. Its bitcoin would only fall below that if BTC dropped to about $24,500, and it holds a $4.75 billion cash reserve to pay dividends.

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Bitmine BMNR Stock Trades 27% Below Its Assets: Tom Lee’s ETH Treasury Takes a $10B Hit

Bitmine held 6,077,745 ETH as of November 15, about 5% of all Ether, the company said in its weekly update. It bought another 7,653 ETH that week.

Bitmine does not publish an average cost. On-chain analysts put it at about $3,353 per ETH, which means the stack cost roughly $20.4 billion. At $1,724, it is worth $10.5 billion. That is a paper loss of about $9.9 billion, or 49%.

“ETH tumbled 28% in the past two weeks,” Lee said in the update. He tied the drop to selling around Nvidia and the run-up to Anthropic’s listing.

BMNR stock trades at about 0.73 times the value of its crypto, cash and stakes. Bitmine carries no debt, only $350 million of preferred stock, so it faces no forced selling. But like Strategy, it can no longer raise money by selling shares without costing existing holders.

EXPLORE: BitMine’s Estimated $3.6B ETH Loss Overshadows Stock Edge

Bitcoin at $55,000 Would Leave Strategy $17B Under Water

To see what another leg down would do, we ran both treasuries across Bitcoin prices from $40,000 to $80,000. ETH tends to fall harder than Bitcoin. Over the past year, it moved about 1.25 times as much as BTC on a typical day, so we scaled ETH by that.



At $55,000 Bitcoin:

Strategy: its Bitcoin would be worth $46.8 billion, 27% below cost, for a paper loss of $17.4 billion.

its Bitcoin would be worth $46.8 billion, 27% below cost, for a paper loss of $17.4 billion. Bitmine: Ethereum would sit near $1,500, close to Saturday’s low of $1,538. Bitmine’s loss would grow to about $11.2 billion, or 55%.

A drop to $49,000, the August 2024 crash low, would take Strategy’s loss to $22.5 billion, 35% below cost. Bitmine would be down about 61%.

The stocks would likely fall further than that. Since October 6, Strategy MSTR stock has moved about 1.7 times as much as Bitcoin, and BMNR about 1.3 times as much as Ether. Neither company has to sell coins, but a longer stretch below their holdings would shut off the share sales that funded their buying.

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BTC Price Analysis: $55,130 Is the Line for Strategy MSTR But Also Bitmine

BTC trades at $61,345, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $73,000, and its 200-day EMA at $75,000.

Resistance: $62,300, a floor from June to August that now caps the bounce. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling.

$62,300, a floor from June to August that now caps the bounce. Above that, $65,500, the summer ceiling. Support: $58,500, which held in June and July. Below it sits Saturday’s low at $55,130. Under that, the next levels are $53,500 and $52,550, the July and September 2024 lows.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $62,300 $65,500, the summer ceiling Holding pattern Price stays between $55,130 and $62,300 A base above Saturday’s low Sell-off A daily close below $55,130 $52,550 to $53,500, the 2024 lows

For Strategy and Bitmine, $55,130 is the number that matters. A daily close below it would push Strategy’s paper loss past $17 billion and put Bitmine down more than half.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.