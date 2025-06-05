SUBBD Outpaces Tim Stokely’s Subs with Real Creator Ownership

This content is provided by a sponsor

Tim Stokely makes headlines again with Subs, his new platform offering a familiar spin on OnlyFans – much of what he’s introducing already exists.

SUBBD ($SUBBD), the AI-powered, crypto-native creator platform, is live, growing, and far ahead of any copycat. It already delivers what Subs is only teasing:

true ownership;

direct audience control;

better ways for creators to earn without middlemen taking the cut.

Since launching its presale just this April, SUBBD has attracted over $600,000 in funding as early backers recognize the difference. This isn’t another Web2 platform rebranded with buzzwords. It’s a next-gen ecosystem built for real monetization and long-term creator growth.

Unlike Subs, SUBBD already boasts over 2,000 profitable creators and a combined fanbase of more than 250 million.

The platform isn’t coming – it’s here. And the presale is a good chance to get in early. Each $SUBBD token is currently priced at $0.0556, but there are fewer than three days to buy before the subsequent increase.

Subs Talks About ‘True Ownership’ – SUBBD Already Built It

When Stokely launched Subs in May, it was billed as the next big step in creator platforms – offering “true ownership,” AI-powered tools, and more ways to earn.

OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely tells WIRED his new platform, Subs, will help creators earn more money, using longform video, video calls, and a suite of AI features. https://t.co/qwaMl3rWAr — WIRED (@WIRED) May 29, 2025

Drawing from his experience at OnlyFans, Stokely leaned into a cleaner, more brand-friendly aesthetic. It also introduces features like long-form video, real-time growth insights, and direct fan interaction.

But while Subs promises a new era of creator empowerment, much of what it offers feels familiar – a remix of existing platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Cameo.

It’s polished, yes – but whether it can stand out in a saturated market is still up for debate. Subs has yet to publish user numbers, and traction remains speculative for now.

As mentioned, what Subs is rolling out is already up and running on SUBBD. The platform is dominating in reach, with thousands of creators already monetizing, and has gained a loyal user base thanks to its on-chain architecture and AI-native features.

While its presale haul is still modest compared to what may come later, SUBBD has clearly proven it’s not just another entrant. It’s a working product, already ahead in utility and execution.

How SUBBD Helps Creators Take Control Again

Creator burnout isn’t just a buzzword. It’s a real challenge that impacts mental, emotional, and physical well-being. The pressure to stay relevant, churn out content, and engage constantly has pushed many creators to the edge.

And it doesn’t just affect them. For fans who subscribe for a personal connection, burnout manifests in more subtle ways: slower replies, lower energy, or a sense that the creator is just not fully present. That disconnect leads to fading loyalty and a decline in subscriptions.

According to Patreon’s latest State of Create report, 53% of creators say it’s harder to connect with fans now than it was five years ago. This is a direct consequence of algorithm-driven platforms crowding out authentic interaction. On top of that, 78% admit the algorithm shapes what they create, often at the cost of their creative fulfillment.

That’s why more creators are shifting to platforms that provide them with real tools to combat burnout. A New Awin Group survey shows that while only a small percentage directly link AI to burnout reduction, 78% say AI helps with content creation, 57% say it enhances creativity, and 53% say it makes editing easier.

SUBBD was built with this in mind. Its integrated AI tools handle repetitive, time-consuming tasks like editing, livestream management, content scheduling, and upselling. It frees creators to focus on what matters: creativity and connection.

Not mindless clout-chasing or one-upping other creators for fleeting views – like Annie Knight’s attempt to top Bonnie Blue, which ended with her hospitalized from the pressure.

Our mission is to build the future of content creation. ♥️$SUBBD is focused on harnessing the power of AI to make creator–subscriber interactions seamless and better than ever before! 😍 Buckle up — it’s about to get good. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/oUJeeigsZS — SUBBD (@SUBBDofficial) June 3, 2025

Creators Deserve More Than 30% – SUBBD Makes Sure They Get It

Influencers can make eye-watering amounts on platforms like OnlyFans – like 6’3” model Marie Temara, who reportedly pulls in $10 million a year thanks to her 53-inch legs, or Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who once brought in $48 million in just one year.

It’s no surprise, then, that Harry Potter star Jessie Cave called it a smarter career path in paying off her debt than acting. Gen Z agrees – many now rank content creation as their dream job, seeing past traditional careers like doctors or lawyers.

Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave announced she has joined the adult website OnlyFans to share hair-focused content as a way to empower herself and pay off debt. pic.twitter.com/PyV7hRai0f — E! News (@enews) March 11, 2025

But while the top 1% rake it in, most creators face a tougher reality. Not only is content burnout real, but new creators quickly learn that after platform fees and manager cuts, they often take home just 30% to 40% of what they earn.

Why? Because most major platforms require a manager – someone who handles brand deals, content strategy, scheduling, and negotiations – and that manager can claim up to 40% on top of platform fees, which range from 20% to 30%.

In contrast, SUBBD charges a flat 20% – and that already includes infrastructure, ongoing R&D, and access to powerful built-in AI tools that streamline a creator’s entire workflow. No middlemen. No hidden cuts. Just more control and more earnings in the creator’s pocket.

Ownership Starts Here: Stake Your Claim with $SUBBD

So let’s be clear – SUBBD isn’t trying to catch up. It’s already doing what Subs says it wants to do.

That’s why there’s only room for SUBBD to grow. As more people realize how different it’s from everything else on the market – or what’s being hyped as a competitor – they’ll see it as the blueprint for a more sustainable, creator-first future.

The creator economy, now valued at over $85 billion, is only growing larger. And as creators migrate toward platforms that actually support them and give them control, SUBBD is where they’re headed – it’s just a matter of time.

If you see that future too, now’s your chance to be part of it. The $SUBBD presale has already crossed $600,000 in funding, but it’s still early days.

Head to the SUBBD presale site and secure your tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or even a bank card.

Connect your wallet (Best Wallet is the official self-custody partner), and you’ll be set to claim at the end of the presale.

Stake your $SUBBD for a fixed 20% APY and help shape the next generation of creator tech.

Stay updated by following SUBBD on X, Instagram, and Telegram.

Visit the SUBBD token presale website.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

