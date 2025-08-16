OnlyFans, the dominant player in the subscription content world, has been reportedly valued at $8 billion. That eye-watering figure highlights just how much centralized platforms can earn by positioning themselves between creators and their fans. But it also raises a critical question: what happens when a platform like SUBBD enters the scene with Web3 tools, AI, and full creator ownership?

SUBBD isn’t just about cutting out the middleman — it’s rethinking how digital platforms serve creators and fans. By combining blockchain infrastructure with AI automation, SUBBD offers creators more control, better visibility, and a higher share of their earnings. While most of the content subscription industry is stuck in Web2, SUBBD is already building for what’s next.

With the SUBBD token currently priced at $0.055775, there’s limited time left in the current presale tier. For those looking to get in early, this could be a rare opening — not unlike the early days of platforms like OnlyFans.

Creators Are Looking Beyond Web2

When news broke that OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky was exploring a sale valued at $8 billion, it made headlines. But considering the platform brought in $6.6 billion in gross revenue in 2023, that 1.2x revenue multiple may suggest investor doubts about its long-term growth potential.

REPORT: OnlyFans brought in $1.7 billion more than NBA player salaries according to a new report from Sportskeeda. In the 2023 year, OF creators made a whopping $6.6 billion. The NBA players on the other hand, which includes star players like LeBron James and Steph Curry,… pic.twitter.com/0v3SjE0lAG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 13, 2024

The platform’s dominance may still be intact, but it’s showing signs of stagnation. Without major innovation or new revenue models, OnlyFans risks becoming the next MySpace or Nokia — comfortable in the lead until the market shifts.

Web2 platforms also carry an increasing risk for creators. Many now realize that their income and digital presence can disappear overnight. Case in point: Bonnie Blue, who was banned from OnlyFans just before launching a popular content series, losing her earnings in an instant.

Bonnie Blue has been permanently banned from OnlyFans over her planned ‘petting zoo’ stunt in a glass box pic.twitter.com/gC4jxhH32V — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) June 12, 2025

In addition to platform risk, creators give up significant earnings. On OnlyFans, 20% goes to the platform, and many lose another 50% or more to agencies and managers. In some cases, creators only keep 30% of what they earn.

As creators rethink their reliance on platforms that control their visibility, payouts, and even content, many are seeking alternatives. Data shows that while OnlyFans still attracts over 3.5 million creators, new account submissions have declined — an early sign that sentiment may be shifting.

Why SUBBD Offers a Better Model for Creators and Fans

SUBBD is a creator-focused platform that reimagines the subscription model with built-in blockchain features, direct fan engagement tools, and a suite of AI-powered automation.

Key advantages include:

Simplified Content Management : Content is automatically tagged and transcribed using advanced AI models like Whisper, Florence-2, and Tag2Text, making it fully searchable and discoverable by fans.

Personalized Fan Interactions : SUBBD includes an AI chatbot that reflects the creator’s tone and style, allowing fans to engage authentically — even when creators aren’t online.

Better Revenue Model : The platform takes a flat 20% fee. There are no hidden charges or agency commissions. This fee supports tech development and gives creators access to advanced tools.

Ownership and Transparency: Every aspect of SUBBD’s functionality is on-chain — from payments and content unlocks to tipping, staking, and platform governance.

By shifting ownership and visibility back to creators, SUBBD aims to help them grow sustainable businesses without relying on viral gimmicks or platform favoritism.

Creators Are Already Making the Move

SUBBD currently supports over 2,000 active creators. Unlike traditional platforms, SUBBD’s core services are powered by its native $SUBBD token, tying platform usage directly to the token’s utility and growth.

Stakeholders can earn 20% APY by staking SUBBD, and the platform continues to roll out new features to enhance monetization, searchability, and engagement. SUBBD’s AI tools eliminate the need for agencies, freeing creators to focus on their brand while keeping more of their revenue.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Miss the Next Big Shift in Creator Tech

OnlyFans may have made early adopters rich, but the next generation of platforms will be defined by user ownership, AI-powered personalization, and crypto-native infrastructure. SUBBD fits all three categories.

The platform is live, the tools are active, and the token presale is still ongoing — for now. With growing momentum and a strong tech foundation, SUBBD could represent a turning point in the creator economy.

