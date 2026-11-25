Gold just slid toward $3,500 an ounce and silver fell below $40, extending a sell-off that has put Tether gold back in focus. Why? Tether keeps billions of dollars of gold bars in the reserves behind USDT, so the crash hits its balance sheet directly.

Based on Tether’s latest reserves report and the blockchain, the company holds about 168 tons of gold: 142.8 tons it owns in its USDT reserves, plus 25.7 tons backing its Tether Gold (XAUT) token.

🚨PRECIOUS METALS ARE CRASHING Gold just crashed below $3,500 and silver below $40, hitting their lowest levels in almost 15 months. $1.2 TRILLION has been wiped out from gold and silver in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/7OLr78DM1N — Bull Theory (@BullTheoryio) November 25, 2026

At today’s prices, the gold Tether owns has lost about $3.2 billion of value since September 30. Add Bitcoin’s slide, and about 70% of Tether’s $7.95 billion reserve cushion is gone on paper.

USDT, meanwhile, is shrinking. Its supply has fallen $16 billion from its May peak.

Gold and Silver Extend Their Crash

The sell-off has picked up speed over the past two weeks:

Gold: US gold futures closed at $3,503 on Wednesday, down 10% from November 12. Gold is now 37% below its record of $5,589 from January 28.

US gold futures closed at $3,503 on Wednesday, down 10% from November 12. Gold is now 37% below its record of $5,589 from January 28. Silver: futures fell to $39.58, down 21% in the same two weeks.

futures fell to $39.58, down 21% in the same two weeks. Why: traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its December 8-9 meeting, and the dollar and bond yields have climbed. Kitco’s Tuesday market report put the odds of a hike near 95%.

Higher rates hurt gold because it pays no interest.

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Tether Gold Adds Up to About 168 Tons

Tether’s gold sits in two places.

In USDT reserves: Tether’s reserves report for September 30 values its gold bars at $19.08 billion, using a price of $4,157.41 an ounce. That works out to about 4.59 million ounces, or 142.8 tons.

Tether’s reserves report for September 30 values its gold bars at $19.08 billion, using a price of $4,157.41 an ounce. That works out to about 4.59 million ounces, or 142.8 tons. Behind XAUT: each Tether Gold token stands for one ounce of gold. The token’s contract on Ethereum shows 827,418 XAUT in existence on Wednesday, equal to 25.7 tons and worth about $2.9 billion.

The XAUT gold belongs to token holders, so its price swings hit them. The 142.8 tons in the reserves are Tether’s own, so their losses come out of Tether’s cushion.

Tether Gold Losses Eat Into the Reserve Cushion

Tether’s assets topped its liabilities by $7.95 billion on September 30. That gap is the cushion that protects USDT holders if Tether’s investments lose value.

We repriced Tether’s two riskiest holdings at Wednesday’s prices.

Gold: XAUT trades at $3,473, 16% below the price Tether used on September 30. That cuts about $3.14 billion from the value of its 142.8 tons.

XAUT trades at $3,473, 16% below the price Tether used on September 30. That cuts about $3.14 billion from the value of its 142.8 tons. Bitcoin: Tether held about 100,060 BTC, valued at $83,621 each. At $58,109, those coins are worth about $2.55 billion less.

Tether held about 100,060 BTC, valued at $83,621 each. At $58,109, those coins are worth about $2.55 billion less. The result: the cushion shrinks to about $2.26 billion on paper.

That is not the full picture. Tether earns interest on $122.8 billion of US Treasury bills, and it reported profits of $1.04 billion and $1.5 billion in the first two quarters of 2026. Fourth-quarter income will rebuild part of the gap. Its $4.18 billion of stocks, which the report says include gold and bitcoin exposure, may have fallen too.

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USDT Supply Falls $16 Billion From Its Peak

Tether’s main business is also cooling. USDT supply peaked at $190.4 billion on May 20. It stood at $174.4 billion on Wednesday.

Since the reserves report: about $9.4 billion of USDT has been redeemed since September 30, a 5% drop.

about $9.4 billion of USDT has been redeemed since September 30, a 5% drop. This month: supply has fallen on most days of November, from $179.8 billion on November 1.

Redemptions shrink the pile of Treasury bills that earns Tether’s interest income. Falling rates would hurt too, but for now the market expects the Fed to raise them.

Gold Price Analysis: $3,500 Turns Into Resistance

XAUT trades at $3,473. Our chart uses PAX Gold (PAXG), a rival token that also tracks one ounce of gold, because its Binance history goes back much further than XAUT’s March listing.

PAXG trades at $3,478, below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $3,924, and its 200-day EMA at $4,187.

Resistance: $3,497, a ceiling in June 2025 that became the floor on November 20 and 21 before giving way on Wednesday. Above that sits $3,680, where gold tokens were rejected on Monday and Tuesday.

$3,497, a ceiling in June 2025 that became the floor on November 20 and 21 before giving way on Wednesday. Above that sits $3,680, where gold tokens were rejected on Monday and Tuesday. Support: $3,330, the floor that held gold through June, July and August 2025, before its rally to January’s record.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close back above $3,497 $3,680, Monday’s high Holding pattern Price stays between $3,465 and $3,497 The Fed’s December 8-9 meeting Sell-off A daily close below $3,465 $3,330, the mid-2025 floor

Tether gold is still a huge pile of metal, and Tether earned more than $1 billion in each of the first two quarters. But its reserve cushion now depends on gold and bitcoin stopping their fall.

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