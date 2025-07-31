TG Casino Debuts on XT.COM as TGC Token Surges 119% in July – More Upside Ahead?

This content is provided by a sponsor

TG Casino’s TGC token lists on XT.COM today after doubling in price in July. Launched nearly two years ago, TG Casino is already listed on BitMart and DEXs, with this latest move adding even greater liquidity and visibility for the token.

Unlike many coins listing on exchanges, TGC token utility is based on the strong fundamentals of an underlying profitable gaming business.

$TGC is landing on @XTexchange 🎰 Another huge step for us to strengthen $TGC! ✅ Deposits open July 30

✅ Trading starts July 31

✅ Withdrawals open Aug 1 Listings like this aren’t easy for gambling tokens — but we’re making it happen. Up only from here. pic.twitter.com/zrSlz4zjAc — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) July 28, 2025

XT.COM has a daily trading volume of $2 billion, with support for 800 tokens and 1,000-plus trading pairs. Established in 2018 and headquartered in the Seychelles, XT.COM has built a strong reputation for listing hot tokens before the competition.

The centralized exchange has more than 7.4 million registered users, and a broader ecosystem involving interactions with 40 million.

Listings for gambling coins are not easy to come by, so this latest win for TG Casino underscores the trusted nature of the brand and the igaming platform’s solid commercial footing.

The TGC/USDT trading pair is available to trade now at XT.COM.

TGC Token Leads the Charge in the Exploding Online Gambling Market

Online gambling is booming, and TGC provides players of its table games, slots, and specialty games with cashback on losses and staking rewards. TGC token holders also benefit from the ecosystem’s unique profit-sharing token buyback program.

TG Casino players have wagered a total of $3 billion in volume on the platform, a testament to its traction in the marketplace and adoption success.

In addition, profit sharing to the value of $2 million has been distributed to the community.

Since the establishment of TG Casino, 20% of the total token supply has been burned through the buyback program. A proportion of the platform’s profits is used to buyback TGC tokens on the open market.

Forty percent of the tokens acquired through buybacks are burned, and the remaining 60% distributed as ETH to TGC stakers, generating long-term passive income for token holders.

The deflationary impact of the burn program and the buyback profit-sharing element are certainly contributing to the token’s solid price appreciation, which in turn reflects the fact that TG Casino is a profitable business.

Season 8 Begins Now: $14M in Airdrops Distributed So Far, with $1.5M More on the Way

To date, casino players have received $14 million-plus in airdrop rewards, and $2 million disbursed in staking rewards.

Coinciding with the XT.COM exchange listing, the Season 8 Airdrop launches today with $1.5 million in rewards up for grabs.

Qualifying went live today (31 July) at 00:00 UTC. $1 million USD of $ETH will be airdropped to players who wager in the casino with any currency from 31 July 2025 (UTC) to 31 October 2025 (UTC).

However, if you use TGC token to participate, you will also receive a share of an additional $500,000 of ETH

Making the total prize fund available $1.5 million USD in ETH.

As with previous airdrops, players are ranked based on their total wagering volume multiplied by the number of days they wager a minimum amount. From this airdrop the daily minimum wagering is increasing to $75-plus.

For example, a player wagers the minimum of $75 per day for 60 days in the qualifying period and has a total wagering volume of $200,000 they would get a score of 12,000,000.

Payments from this airdrop will be paid out over three months with 33.33% paid per month:

33.33% by 30th November 2025

33.33% by 31st December 2025

33.33% by 31st January 2026

Weekly Profit Sharing from TG Casino Reaches $2M for TGC Token Holders

In addition to generous airdrops TG Casino has a lot more going for it, which explains why it is the fastest-growing casino token with tens of thousands of active players.

Its casino and sportsbook offerings are establishing a reputation for robust technology, and accessible, easy-to-use interfaces, such as its Telegram-based service and mobile and web versions of the platform.

All told, the ecosystem comprises 5,000-plus slots, table games, and sportsbooks.

It also helps that the platform is fully licensed and regulated in all the jurisdictions in which it operates.

There is no other online casino and sportsbook with such a strong and engaged community, and a consistent weekly profit share payout now totalling $2 million.

💰 Profit Share 💰 Another solid week at the casino. $35K total: $14K to buyback & burn 🔥 and $21K to staked holders 💸 We’ve now given back $2.03M since August — $812K burned, $1.218M paid out. ⚠️ Must hold 5K+ tokens & stake in V3 to qualify! pic.twitter.com/a6NhCWnbM4 — TG Casino (@TGCasino_) July 25, 2025

Are More Exchange Listings on the Horizon for TG Casino’s TGC Token?

As online gaming and sports wagering continue to explode in popularity, TG Casino is at the intersection of the legacy and decentralized gambling industries.

Today, TG Casino is in the enviable position of being able to onboard those who are used to the traditional casino infrastructure while capturing the new opportunities presented by Web3 gaming and the transparency advantages of blockchain technology.

When you buy the TGC token you are buying into a strong business in a growth industry that continues to boom, making it arguably one of the lowest-risk investments in crypto.

TG Casino token isn’t a fly-by-night meme coin or a project promising to revolutionize a legacy industry only to fall flat on its face. On the contrary, TG Casino is a highly profitable and sustainable business with a community-first approach that fuels its viral traction.

Priced at $0.3625 at the time of writing, TGC token is expected to be the subject of substantial and growing buying interest following the latest centralized exchange listing.

The positive price action of the past month will have caught the eye of exchanges looking to follow in XT.COM’s footsteps, which adds to the bullish market set-up for TG Casino and its increasingly sought-after cryptocurrency, TGC token.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases