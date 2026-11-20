Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, has hit back at The Altruists Netflix series about the fall of FTX, which premiered on November 19. The show has found a villain for the story, and it is not the man serving 25 years in prison for it.

The Altruists Netflix release is a scripted drama, not a documentary, which may explain a few things. Its eight episodes follow Sam Bankman-Fried, played by Anthony Boyle, and his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. Terry Chen plays CZ, cast as the rival who brought Bankman-Fried down.

There are forces spreading negative narratives, with massive amounts of funding behind it. https://t.co/Ymy4sA0cJd — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 20, 2026

The real story is hardly a mystery. A US jury convicted Bankman-Fried of fraud after a month-long trial, and a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison. Three years on, Netflix has somehow reopened the question of who is to blame. So did CZ and Binance really sink FTX, as the show suggests?

We went back to the token prices from the week FTX fell to check.

The Altruists Netflix Series Casts CZ as the Rival Who Sank FTX

The series, co-created by Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt, is built around Bankman-Fried’s relationship with Ellison, who ran Alameda Research, FTX’s sister trading firm. Netflix’s own page for the show sums it up in one line: “Young, idealistic and suddenly worth billions, they tried to do good—but unleashed the worst in each other.”

Zhao is a supporting character, but a central one in the plot. The show has him setting a trap that pushes Bankman-Fried into front-running, which means trading ahead of customers’ orders to profit from them. Some viewers also read it as pressure on FTX to hand over trading data.

Critics have attacked the show on other points too. Constance Wang, FTX’s former chief operating officer, who is a character in the series, criticized its inaccuracies and its framing as a love story. Other critics say the focus on the couple’s romance downplays Bankman-Fried’s own responsibility for the fraud.

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CZ Answers With a Forbes Commentary, and Yi He Mocks the Script

CZ did not write a long rebuttal. On the morning of November 20, he shared a Forbes commentary on X. The piece said The Altruists Netflix storyline turns him into a “crypto villain” and invents the front-running trap, and that there is no public evidence Zhao ever did such a thing.

He also posted a comparison image from March. In his words, it “already said it all.” Later that day he went further, saying that forces backed by huge financial support are spreading negative stories about him. He did not say who.

Yi He, Binance’s co-founder, was blunter. In a post in Chinese, she called the show’s characters thin and clichéd. “If you’re the protagonist, even your crimes are someone else’s fault,” she wrote. She compared it unfavourably with Hongguo, a Chinese short-drama app, and added: “Netflix might as well cancel it outright.”

Netflix and the showrunners have not responded publicly.

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The Altruists Netflix Drama Explained: FTX’s Token Held Up After CZ’s Post, Then Crashed on the Deal

The real Binance did play a part in the final week. Here is the order of events in November 2022:

November 2: CoinDesk published a leaked balance sheet showing that much of Alameda’s wealth was FTT, the token FTX itself had created.

CoinDesk published a leaked balance sheet showing that much of Alameda’s wealth was FTT, the token FTX itself had created. November 6: CZ wrote that Binance had received “roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT)” for its FTX stake in 2021. He said Binance would sell its remaining FTT.

CZ wrote that Binance had received “roughly $2.1 billion USD equivalent in cash (BUSD and FTT)” for its FTX stake in 2021. He said Binance would sell its remaining FTT. November 8: FTX turned to Binance for help, and Zhao announced a non-binding deal to buy it.

FTX turned to Binance for help, and Zhao announced a non-binding deal to buy it. November 9: Binance pulled out after looking at FTX’s books, citing reports of mishandled customer funds.

Binance pulled out after looking at FTX’s books, citing reports of mishandled customer funds. November 11: FTX filed for bankruptcy, and Bankman-Fried resigned.

To see which of these moments broke FTX, we tracked FTT’s hourly price on Binance through that week.

Zhao’s post alone did not sink the token. FTT traded at $24.34 in the hour he posted it. Thirty-three hours later, at midnight UTC on November 8, it was still at $22.08, only 9% lower. Ellison had publicly offered to buy Binance’s FTT at $22, and the price held close to that.

The real crash came on November 8. FTT closed the hour of the deal announcement at $17.93, then hit $2.51 three hours later, a fall of 86%. That is when a run became a collapse: the rescue deal told the market that FTX could not pay its customers on its own.

Today FTT trades at about $0.17, down 99.3% from the hour of Zhao’s post.

The Court Record Puts the $8 Billion Hole on Bankman-Fried

A run like this only kills an exchange that does not hold its customers’ money. FTX did not. About $8 billion in customer deposits was missing, used to cover Alameda’s trading losses and spending.

At the 2023 trial, Ellison testified that Alameda had been taking FTX customer money for years, on Bankman-Fried’s instructions. The jury convicted him on all seven counts. The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan announced in March 2024 that he had been sentenced to 25 years and ordered to forfeit about $11 billion. Ellison received two years.

Zhao has a criminal record of his own, from a separate case. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to failing to run an effective anti-money-laundering program at Binance and served four months in prison. Binance agreed to pay more than $4 billion, and President Trump pardoned him in October 2025.

Sam Bankman-Fried may be the UNLUCKIEST investor in history. If FTX hadn’t SOLD its investments after the collapse, it would still hold: Anthropic: $34.7 billion (69x)

Robinhood: $4.3 billion (7x)

Solana: $2.9 billion (1.1x)

Cursor: $1.8 billion (9,000x)

Sui: $600 million (6x)… pic.twitter.com/GdHj3Lldaw — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) November 16, 2026

The FTX estate has also gone after Binance. In November 2024 it sued Binance and Zhao for about $1.76 billion, saying the 2021 buyback of Binance’s FTX stake was paid with customer money. It also claimed his November 2022 posts helped set off the run. Binance has called the claims meritless.

So The Altruists Netflix version is right that Zhao’s post lit the fuse. It leaves out that the hole was there long before he posted, and FTT’s price only collapsed once FTX had to ask for a rescue.

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