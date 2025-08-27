TOKEN6900 Presale Ending in 24 Hours

This content is provided by a sponsor

Meme coin prophet Murad Mahmudov is doubling down on his claim that SPX6900 (SPX) won’t just be bigger than it is now. He thinks it will be bigger than Bitcoin (BTC).

It might sound insane to market veterans, but SPX is fueled entirely by belief: culture over capital, memes over institutions.

And now TOKEN6900 (T6900), SPX’s cousin with one extra token in supply for pure absurdity, says if SPX is gunning for BTC, then TOKEN6900 is aiming straight at Ethereum (ETH).

And all of that is already unfolding as the cult surrounding these two tokens continues to grow. TOKEN6900 is still available for just $0.007125 in presale, and this early entry window will shut down completely in the next 24 hours. Miss this last day of presale, and the only time you’ll catch it again is when T6900 hits major exchanges at a higher price.

SPX and TOKEN6900 Make Waves without Utility

On Tuesday, Murad – the man who coined the ‘meme supercycle’ and is reportedly sitting on $68 million in unrealized meme coin gains – dropped what might be his most controversial take yet. He claimed SPX will be the biggest crypto since Bitcoin.

SPX6900 will be the Biggest Crypto since Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/g8GcbAOvcx — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) August 26, 2025

For the uninitiated, SPX is a meme coin that parodies the S&P 500 with risqué jokes, absurd ticker symbols, and outright ridiculousness. It offers zero utility, no roadmap, and no intention of being useful.

But that’s the whole point because Murad’s conviction is that tokens like SPX are the ones actually building the strongest cults – and in crypto, cults drive demand. Retail has always been the surprise weapon against the institutions that think they own the game. Just ask the Gamestop legends.

And according to Murad, only 0.01% of people have even heard of SPX, despite the token hitting a $2.27 all-time high just last month and currently being worth $1.1 billion.

Bitcoin today has a market cap of $2 trillion, accounting for 57% of the entire industry. For SPX to catch up, it would need a 181,000% move from here. But when you remember it’s already up 93,634% since its all-time low, that kind of absurd climb doesn’t look impossible. Especially for a coin powered purely by the wavelength of its believers.

Out of that same void, its cousin, TOKEN6900, emerged. And if Murad is pitting SPX against Bitcoin, then TOKEN6900 is swinging straight at Ethereum: empty-handed, no smart contracts and EVM compatibility, but just something far dumber and far stronger. And that’s the belief in pure insanity.

The Cult of 69

If SPX is about mocking Wall Street, TOKEN6900 takes its shots at the big banks, the ones who tell you they’ll grow your money while printing more cash and quietly diluting you.

TOKEN6900 calls the bluff, and for its believers, it’s a simple choice: forget the liars, just vibe.

That vibe runs so hard it feels like time-traveling back to the 2000s, when PlayStation games didn’t need installs; you just dropped in a disc and played.

That’s the energy of plug-and-play simplicity. And in TOKEN6900 terms, that means not pretending to be more than it is. It doesn’t pretend to be innovative with ‘AI integration’ like the projects that just slap ChatGPT on top and call it a breakthrough.

It’s a meme coin like the great Dogecoin (DOGE) before it.

And that simplicity is why its DNA matches that of SPX. Neither offers anything “useful,” yet both are magnets for building that cult-like community. And that cult? The cult of 69.

TOKEN6900’s Final 24 Hours

If only 0.01% have heard of SPX and it’s already worth over a billion dollars, then with just $2.7 million in funding, TOKEN6900 sits proportionally at an awareness level of 0.0000245%.

For those who believe Murad’s prophecy, that math says everything. If SPX is Bitcoin’s challenger, then TOKEN6900 is Ethereum’s – and having both in your portfolio could mean holding the next kings of crypto.

But if you’re chasing the higher upside, the presale is the only shot. It must end in 24 hours, and once it’s gone, you’ll be battling every other trader on exchanges for T6900. Like SPX, catching it at less than $1 again may never happen.

Head to the TOKEN6900 presale site and secure your tokens today.

TOKEN6900 is fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. You can buy directly from the website or through Best Wallet (BEST) – one of the best crypto wallets recently awarded WalletConnect certification.

Find T6900 in the Upcoming Tokens section of the app. Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Staking offers 33% APY for newly purchased tokens.

Join the community on X and Instagram.

