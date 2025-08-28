This content is provided by a sponsor

Just when whales thought they had gobbled up all the TOKEN6900 (T6900) ICO issuance in the nick of time, the team behind the latest ‘Murad coin’ has announced a final chance to buy.

The newly added final stage will run until the token claim goes live on 3 September, 2 pm UTC. Even better, the T6900 token stays at the previously advertised presale end price of $0.007125. So far, the presale has raised $3 million.

It means there are now an additional six days of FOMO ahead before the token is claimable by presale buyers and tradable on exchanges.

If you are looking for belief-driven, community-powered value, in what crypto influencer Murad Mahmudov identifies as the meme-led supercycle for crypto, you might do well to follow the example of one whale who has just ponied up $19k in the T6900 ICO.

Token 6900 tiiiiime. Presale ended. Final chance. Token launch: Wednesday. 3rd. 2pm. pic.twitter.com/XzI1EwcSQJ — Token6900 (@Token_6900) August 28, 2025

Meme Coin Booster Murad Might Buy T6900

Earlier today a whale got in big with the T6900 token, which now has astute traders wondering aloud if famed meme coin booster Murad, credited with taking SPX6900 to escape velocity, is buying too.

Murad is not just a meme coin bull; he is a massive SPX6900 shiller, which accounts for 94.34% of his known crypto wealth. Now market watchers are asking if Murad could be rotating some of that wealth into a rival ‘index’ coin, TOKEN6900?

The wallet holding his SPX has been inactive since 24 July 2024, but it is likely that he is using an as-yet-unidentified wallet to make his most recent speculative meme coin trades.

Still, whatever else he is buying, Murad remains a very strong believer in the SPX6900. He thinks it will eventually reach a market cap of $1 trillion to become “the biggest crypto since bitcoin”, even though he has nominally lost $1.23 million on the coin in the past seven days alone. At one point, his portfolio was valued at more than $70 million. Today, it is $38 million.

However, if SPX6900 is struggling to maintain its market cap above $1 billion, let alone $1 trillion, it could make sense to start allocating to its best-known cousin, TOKEN6900.

It may be only a matter of time before Murad alerts those among his 740,000 followers on X who don’t already know about the ticker T6900.

After all, T6900 takes the same irreverent and satirical approach to the financial markets as SPX6900. And like SPX, T6900 is all about virality and community.

T6900: Fully Community Driven Token

Murad reckons that utility coins are passé. The future is with no-fundamentals meme coins that can generate zeitgeist real estate by harnessing the power of decentralized networks.

Meme coins crystallize the otherwise latent or unrealizable values of what used to be called brand power. However, with the advent of social media, brands are increasingly vulnerable to being subverted and undermined by online communities. Yes, we’re looking at you, Cracker Barrel.

T6900 takes this ethos and runs with it as exit liquidity for late capitalism. T6900 is your electoral seat to escape the financial ancients’ régime.

Vibe liquidity stands at the center of the T6900 world. This crypto shouts to the market: “Cometh to me, you huddled masses; there is liberty and wealth for those brave enough to seize it. T6900 is your ultimate brain-rot finance for the new American financial revolution.”

SPX6900 will be the Biggest Crypto since Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/g8GcbAOvcx — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) August 26, 2025

T6900 isn’t just another meme coin; it is the apex predator of meme coins. There’s no AI hype machine or flash website promising to revolutionize legacy industries. Instead, T6900 is the product of the collective hallucinations of online traders.

Suffice to say, T6900 is the ultimate trading vehicle, the dream coin, and object of desire of degen traders everywhere.

Crypto YouTuber Expects T6900 to Go 2,000% Up

Crypto YouTube rising star Borch has informed his 92.1k subscribers that T6900 could be in store for 2,000% gains due to its viral potential and leveraging of the SPX6900 mindspace.

Borch does not hold back: “This could be one of the most exciting early opportunities in the crypto space right now. In this video, I’ll break down everything you need to know about TOKEN6900, why people are hyped, and how you can get in before the big pump.”

In six days’ time, when T6900 claiming and trading go live, there will be some who look back and say, “Why didn’t he buy some of that 69 action?” and subsequently live to regret not being the second coming of Murad.

Actually, it’s not entirely accurate to say that T6900 has no fundamentals, as it does offer staking, allowing token owners who deposit into the staking smart contract to earn 33% annual rewards.

That’s the sort of passive income that legacy finance can’t match in an environment of falling interest rates. Once claiming is live, earned rewards will vest over a 30-day period.

You can purchase TOKEN6900 on the presale site and start staking today. Alternatively, you can purchase T6900 directly from the website or through Best Wallet, one of the top crypto and bitcoin wallets.

Best Wallet was recently awarded WalletConnect certification and can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Finally, Coinsult and SolidProof have audited TOKEN6900’s smart contract, and no critical issues have been found.

Join the community on X or Instagram.

