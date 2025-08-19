Toobit Celebrates Ethereum’s All-Time High with a 300,000 USDT Prize Pool

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its ETH Milestone Fiesta event, a special celebration for its community as Ethereum reaches a new all-time high. The event features a total prize pool of 300,000 USDT, providing traders with multiple opportunities to earn rewards by depositing and trading ETH.

The ETH Milestone Fiesta is designed to reward both new and experienced traders for their engagement during this historic market surge. The event, which runs until September 4, 10:00 AM (UTC), encourages participants to capitalize on the market’s momentum. To be eligible, users must register on the event page.

The 300,000 USDT prize pool is divided into three distinct events:

Event 1: The first 1,000 registered users to deposit at least 100 USDT worth of ETH will receive 10 USDT Trial Funds on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: New users who register during the event and achieve an ETHUSDT futures trading volume of 1,000 USDT or more can earn up to 100 USDT Trial Funds from a dedicated 50,000 USDT prize pool.

Event 3: All registered users can unlock tiered rewards from a 240,000 USDT prize pool by reaching specified ETHUSDT futures trading volumes. The more a user trades, the higher their potential reward, up to 1,000 USDT Trial Funds.

“We are incredibly excited to see Ethereum reach this new milestone, and we wanted to celebrate this moment by giving back to our community,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “The ETH Milestone Fiesta is our way of helping traders capitalize on this historic market momentum, providing them with a clear path to their next big milestone.”

Amid a powerful market rally, Ethereum’s price is currently near a new all-time high, with a market capitalization of over $550 billion. The cryptocurrency has surged approximately 40% in the past month, outpacing the broader market.

This momentum is fueled by strong inflows into newly approved spot ETH ETFs and renewed institutional interest, cementing ETH’s position as a dominant force in the digital asset market.

For more details about the event, please refer to the announcement on Toobit’s website.

