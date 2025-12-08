Toobit Expands Trading Tools Suite with Altrady Integration

This content is provided by a sponsor

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch and full operation of its integration with Altrady, the comprehensive all-in-one crypto trading terminal.

Toobit traders can now connect their accounts via API to Altrady’s platform and utilize its full range of advanced features, including:

Trading automation: Traders can place advanced order types, including simultaneous Trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss orders, and set up multi-entry ladder orders to scale into or out of positions.

Trading bots: Access to automated solutions, such as Grid Bots for capitalizing on market volatility and Signal Bots for executing trades based on real-time alerts.

Unified portfolio management: Traders can now track profit and loss in real-time and manage their Toobit assets alongside other exchange accounts from a single, centralized Altrady dashboard.

Market scanning: Utilize scanners to identify trading opportunities instantly and receive timely price and trendline alerts.

Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, said:

“The Altrady integration is now complete, delivering an upgrade to our trading capabilities. We understand that success in today’s market hinges on automation and precision. By bringing Altrady’s professional-grade terminal to Toobit, we are equipping our traders with the comprehensive features necessary to deploy complex strategies.”

The integration with Altrady builds on its prior CCXT integration. As a universal adapter, CCXT standardized Toobit’s API for over 100,000 algorithmic traders globally, simplifying multi-exchange strategies and backtesting.

The integration of Altrady responds to the market’s need for systematic tools as the global crypto trading bot market reaches $47.43 billion in 2025. With $4 trillion in total market cap, Toobit sees the upgrade as essential; retail investors are projected to hold 37.5% of the algorithmic trading market share in 2025, demanding institutional-grade automation for 24/7 execution and precision.

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds – an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

