Toobit Launches AI vs Lead Traders Showdown with 130,000 USDT Prize Pool

This content is provided by a sponsor

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its highly anticipated AI vs Lead Traders event.

The 6-day competition, which runs from October 28, 2025, 02:00 AM (UTC) to November 3, 2025, 02:00 AM (UTC), challenges traders to predict whether AI or Toobit’s top Lead Traders will achieve the highest Return on Investment (ROI).

The competition is structured around two main events, with a total prize pool of 130,000 USDT.

Event 1: AI vs Lead Traders Voting Challenge (100,000 USDT Pool)

Traders cast a vote for either the AI Team or the Lead Traders Team. The team that achieves the highest ROI during the event period will be declared the winner.

Voters of the winning team will equally share 70% of the 100,000 USDT prize pool (70,000 USDT) in Copy Trading Trial Funds. Voters of the losing team will still be rewarded, equally sharing the remaining 30% of the prize pool (30,000 USDT) in Copy Trading Trial Funds. All traders are guaranteed a reward, regardless of which team they choose.

Event 2: Refer-a-Friend Challenge (30,000 USDT Pool)

For every successful referral, the Inviter will receive 10 USDT in Trial Funds, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis from the 30,000 USDT pool. A referral is considered successful once the invited friend registers a Toobit account, completes at least one copy trade, and participates in Event 1.

Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, said:

“With the recent explosion in the popularity of AI, everyone is debating its real-world effectiveness. We’re putting the cutting edge of AI up against the battle-tested strategies of our top human traders in a public, definitive face-off. This event is a high-stakes, high-excitement way for our entire community to participate, predict the winner, and guarantee a share of the prize pool.”

All traders must register on the event page to participate. Full details of the event can be found on the announcement page.

The Toobit competition launches amid a surge in AI’s role in crypto trading. The global generative AI market in the cryptocurrency sector is projected to exceed $1 billion in value in 2025, representing a CAGR of approximately 34.5%.

This growth is fueled by the fact that roughly 80% of buy-side firms now view AI and machine learning as primary technology drivers for modern trading. Following highly publicized real-money contests, such as those by nof1.ai pitting models like GPT-5 and Gemini against specialized trading AIs, autonomous trading agents have been cemented as a new frontier in finance.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds – an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

